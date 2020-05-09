Sonos app to control music from your phone is updated

If you are a music lover, you may have brand-name wireless audio equipment Sonos and the compatible application that makes it easy to control your songs from the smartphone. Now the good news is that Sonos Controller will be updated both in iOS like in Android, in order that you find and discover music more easily.

Thus, you will find a mobile program with a sleeker design (the album art you are listening to will be displayed); quick access to your music library and favourites with a single touch; and a smart search through different music services, to discover more songs from your favourite artists, for example.

The update will be available in this spring for both platforms, iOS and Android, although users of the latter can be part of a beta program to preview the new options from now on.

The desktop version, Sonos Desktop Controller (Mac and PC), it will also have new functions, but they will come until the end of this year.

Sonos It is distinguished by manufacturing wireless speakers with great sound fidelity, to please the most demanding music lovers.

What do you think of the new features that the mobile app of this manufacturer will integrate? Have they convinced you?