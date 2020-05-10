Some species of jellyfish eat their young when food is scarce

Some adult species of phylum Ctenophora, originating in the western Atlantic Ocean and invaders of Eurasian waters in the 80s, when food is scarce (mainly in winter) they eat their young.

A team of researchers collected jellyfish (Mnemiopsis leidyi) from the Kiel fjord, an inlet of the Baltic Sea east of Germany, in August and September 2008, before and after the collapse of the population of these species. As the food source favored by these jellyfish – the copepods – began to disappear at the end of August, the young jellyfish also slowly began to disappear.

At the end of their decline, adults made up the majority of the population. Back in the laboratory, the researchers chemically labeled the "children" of these creatures with isotopes, and put them together with the adults. After 36 hours, adults had higher levels of isotopes than those fed a normal diet, a sign that the animals consumed the larvae.

Since the larvae cannot survive the cold winters, experts suggest that this species of jellyfish increases reproduction at the end of summer in order to be able to "feast" with her young ones before winter, reports the team on May 7 in Communications Biology magazine. Understanding how a "brainless and fragile animal" conquers new environments could reveal new ways to control invasive species, says Jamileh Javidpour, a marine ecologist at the University of Southern Denmark.