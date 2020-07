The Israeli Government has again put in place a number of restrictions in an attempt to combat the rise in cases for Covid-19. Pubs, nightclubs, fitness businesses and halls where events are once again closed in the country.

The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had to ” turn back ” and re-apply restrictions in an attempt to avoid strict lock-in restrictions.

The Prime Minister said it was very clear that the pandemic was spreading.

The number of people allowed into restaurants is limited to 20 inside and 30 outside.