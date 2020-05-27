Some of the strict lockout restrictions are no longer a good reason – Michael Martin

Dáil today called for the 5km travel ban, on the advice that two meters should be kept apart from one meter and on the Government's approach to keeping certain shops closed

Micheál Martin, leader of Fianna Fáil, has said that the 5km travel ban is no longer a good reason than some of the strict lock-on restrictions.

Martin also questioned the Dáil today on the advice that two meters away from one meter should be kept away and the Government's approach to keeping certain shops closed.

Speaking in the Dáil, the leader of Fianna Fáil said that some of the restrictions were now a divisive issue in the community. He said some people were afraid of what would happen if they were released but others were angry and angry because they thought there was no reason for some of the policies.

“I think the 5km limit is no longer valid. The public health concern is the behavior of people and others around them, rather than how far away people go from home.

"In fact, the research shows that this ban may be pushing people in urban areas into more crowded areas."

Martin also questioned the basis for different rules for different types of shops.

"Equally, the kind that can be said about the distinction between different types of shops is that it is trivial.

“Supermarkets have been open since the start of the pandemic and have isolated social and hygiene policies. Figures about the spread of the disease in the community indicate that the supermarkets were not involved in the spread of the virus. ”

Martin said that the Dáil must give priority to those suffering from coronary virus and the efforts being made to prevent the disease and to begin at the same time as social and economic life as soon as possible it is safe to do so.

With regard to the ongoing debate on which meters or two meters people should stay apart, Martin said that two meters were not "scientifically required" and that guidance should not be a barrier to the release of certain loose restrictions already in other countries without doing any harm.

Government ministers were meeting with the Chief Medical Officer today on the issue of the two-meter council with some ministers calling for that advice to be amended. A decision on the matter is expected at Friday's Government meeting.

If, indeed, Micheál Martin said today, that we now have a rapid test, search and isolation system, then the release of some of the policies introduced as we do not have such a system should begin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there would be no decision on whether to release restrictions or amend policies until next week.

“On Monday, we reached an important milestone when we had no new deaths to announce. I want to have more hopeful days like that. Stand up, the message we have today. Let's continue to make the sacrifices to make sure we stay on track.

“Any announcement of the move to Phase 2, or any change to the plan, will wait until 5 June for that. We will wait for more evidence and more expert advice. In the meantime, we will stand up and succeed, ”said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The TAgeless also hinted in the Dáil that no decision is likely to be made until next week on how long the Covid-19 special payments will last.

Meanwhile, the Northern Department of Health announced today that two others with Covid-19 had died. 26 new cases of the disease confirmed.

2,131 at least one person has died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 one south of the border and 516 north of it.

There are 29,398 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,735 case south of the border and 4,663 cases north.



Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive, said today that we had "evacuated" Covid-19 from the "streets of our town and city" and that the disease was now mostly in families only .

Dr Colm Henry said: "It was a great sacrifice made by the people of Ireland to achieve this.