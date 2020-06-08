Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
Updated:

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Sonos Arc, analysis: a "cinema" experience that sets the bar high for all other soundbars with Dolby Atmos

We are probably before one of the best soundbars today. Sonos has taken a step forward with its new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural because there are always details that escape and end up breaking down without knowing why. You just have to look back and remember that iPhone update that left those who installed it unable to use their phone due to a complete Touch ID lock.

Now the problem is not so serious but it is annoying because of what seems like a strange clicking of the screen after unlocking the phone. An effect that, for a very short time, a few seconds maybe, turns the phone’s screen green in a “Hulk effect” that some users have noticed via post uploaded to Reddit.

The point is that this problem is taking place and now we are looking for patterns that define when it occurs, although we already advance that there are not too many tracks. For some, that green clink is seen with the dark and night mode enabled, others when the brightness has it at its lowest possible level and so on.

What models does it affect?

According to a user who has described his case on Reddit, he states that “About 25% of the time when I unlock my iPhone 11 Pro from launch day, the screen is blurred with a green tint. After about 3 seconds, it returns to normal. Has anyone passed this or do you know if this is a problem on the ‌iPhone‌ 11 “?

Effect of green screen problem on iPhone (d). MacRumors

If you have too much evidence, the community has already launched a theory that would date the appearance from green tint of the screen in the iOS 13.4 update.1 so it would not be a defect of the panels used but rather of the terminal software. By the way, not only that version is affected but also the later ones, both 13.5 and 13.5.1 that arrived a few days ago.

At the moment there is no confirmation from Apple regarding this issue reason why neither a definitive solution has been documented nor exists. There are users who claim to have reinstalled their phone software without fixing it, while others do claim to have done so. Be that as it may, the best thing to do is wait to see what the Cupertino publishes and if they address in a future iOS update an arrangement that works for all models and cases.

More Articles Like This

Bosch presents its 'smart' service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Car Tech Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those...
Read more

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

Apps Brian Adam -
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram...
Read more

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

Android Brian Adam -
After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another two more terminals in the...
Read more

Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

Apps Brian Adam -
Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above...
Read more

Windows 10: Microsoft advertises Edge with a permanent notification in the Start menu

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft is pushing hard on Edge. The proprietary browser that has taken the place of Internet Explorer has also obtained important feedback from users,...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after...
Read more
Car Tech

Bosch presents its 'smart' service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those...
Read more
Latest news

An investigation into an attack on a garda dwelling in Co. Louth

Brian Adam -
An investigation is underway into an attack on a guard's home in Co. Louth last night. The house in Dundalk was set alight when a...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more
Apps

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

Brian Adam -
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram...
Read more
Latest news

Oireachtas na Samhna canceled for the first time in 85 years

Brian Adam -
Oireachtas directors plan to run some events online and broadcast some events on television and radio ...
Read more
Science

The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

Brian Adam -
A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: