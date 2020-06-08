Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural because there are always details that escape and end up breaking down without knowing why. You just have to look back and remember that iPhone update that left those who installed it unable to use their phone due to a complete Touch ID lock.

Now the problem is not so serious but it is annoying because of what seems like a strange clicking of the screen after unlocking the phone. An effect that, for a very short time, a few seconds maybe, turns the phone’s screen green in a “Hulk effect” that some users have noticed via post uploaded to Reddit.

The point is that this problem is taking place and now we are looking for patterns that define when it occurs, although we already advance that there are not too many tracks. For some, that green clink is seen with the dark and night mode enabled, others when the brightness has it at its lowest possible level and so on.

What models does it affect?

According to a user who has described his case on Reddit, he states that “About 25% of the time when I unlock my iPhone 11 Pro from launch day, the screen is blurred with a green tint. After about 3 seconds, it returns to normal. Has anyone passed this or do you know if this is a problem on the ‌iPhone‌ 11 “?

Effect of green screen problem on iPhone (d). MacRumors

If you have too much evidence, the community has already launched a theory that would date the appearance from green tint of the screen in the iOS 13.4 update.1 so it would not be a defect of the panels used but rather of the terminal software. By the way, not only that version is affected but also the later ones, both 13.5 and 13.5.1 that arrived a few days ago.

At the moment there is no confirmation from Apple regarding this issue reason why neither a definitive solution has been documented nor exists. There are users who claim to have reinstalled their phone software without fixing it, while others do claim to have done so. Be that as it may, the best thing to do is wait to see what the Cupertino publishes and if they address in a future iOS update an arrangement that works for all models and cases.