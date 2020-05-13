Some indications are that Office for iPadOS will offer mouse and trackpad support before the end of 2020

Many people think that sooner or later, the iPad and some of Apple’s laptops will end up overlapping. In fact, two years ago with the iPad Pro they took the first step, a step that was established with the arrival of iPadOS, the renewed operating system for the tablet of Cupertino.

And that is the great problem that the iPad now has to replace a conventional computer. With iPadOS, some deficiencies have been corrected in a leftover power equipment that has its largest funnel in the software, too limited if, depending on why, we want to replace a PC. And with Office, Microsoft is present carrying all its office tools, applications that are prepared to be compatible with the mouse and the trackpad.

Mouse and trackpad

This is what the reports indicate, which indicate that Microsoft is working to bring compatibility that allows use mouse and trackpad with Office for iPad. It is what they announce from TechCrunch, stating that Microsoft can enable this compatibility at the end of the year.

More specifically, in autumn, because in The Verge they further reduce the time window. A deadline in which the company based in Redmond would have a version of the office suite ready for take advantage of peripherals connected to iPad.

We must remember that users can access all Office applications in a unified way with the application that we already saw in its day or through the Office applications individually which can be downloaded from the App Store in a traditional way.

Would all of them benefit from the support for mouse and trackpad? Is it only in Office that it is the latest? It is something that we still do not know and we only have to wait for the end of the year to check the path that Microsoft decides to take.