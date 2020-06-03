Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Solved a mathematical question posed for the first time sixty years ago

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Solved a mathematical question posed for the first time sixty years ago

A research article on Annals of Mathematics (where about thirty articles are published per year), one of the most prestigious and important mathematics journals in the world, solves a question asked for the first time about 60 years ago on geometric properties of seven-dimensional objects, very similar to the spheres.

A standard sphere can be considered as the set of all points at a fixed distance from a given point and is the result of the union of two disks (called hemispheres) along their boundaries. If, on the other hand, the boundaries of the two discs were joined together in a more interesting way, it would be obtained an exotic sphere: to the casual observer it looks like a standard sphere, but it is a very different object.

In fact, it is due to the mathematician J.W. Milnor demonstrating the existence of these 7-dimensional exotic spheres, which in the late 1950s allowed him to obtain the Fields medal, the highest recognition in mathematics. Later, in the 1960s, mathematicians began to wonder how much the geometry of the exotic spheres, that is, the shape, resembled that of the standard spheres.

The standard sphere is the basic example of a space with positive curvature and previous works had shown that some exotic seven-dimensional spheres admit a non-negative curvature. In this article, conducted by the Irish mathematician Martin Kerin, from the School of Mathematics, Statistics and Applied Mathematics of NUI Galway and written in collaboration with Professor Sebastian Goette of the University of Freiburg and Professor Krishnan Shankar of the University of Oklahoma, a new construction of the seven-dimensional exotic spheres has been discovered, which concludes that, in effect, all these spaces admit a non-negative curvature.

Some of the basic ideas in the document have been floating in the back of my mind for about a decade and we have been able to successfully apply these basic ideas to a long-standing open problem. We are very proud of our results, but it is perhaps even more pleasant that this project raised many other interesting questions. We will probably be busy with this line of research for many years to come“says Dr. Kerin.

More Articles Like This

Finally we have a map of the magnetic field of Mars

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a global magnetic field that protects it from solar radiation but has points of local magnetism. Some researchers...
Read more

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

Top Stories Brian Adam -
New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit the Earth at the most...
Read more

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Latest news Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

543,200 people getting the € 350 a week allowance

Community Brian Adam -
The number of people getting the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago has dropped dramatically over the last week because of the coronavirus. The...
Read more

What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

Top Stories Brian Adam -
There are - without any doubt - many Earth-like planets in our Universe, and we have a lot of evidence of the existence of...
Read more

Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Solved a mathematical question posed for the first time sixty years ago

A research article on Annals of Mathematics (where about thirty articles are published per year), one of the most...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos notifies you of how many days are left to delete a photo from the trash

Brian Adam -
If from time to time you do a cleaning in the photo library that you have on your mobile, this function surely sounds familiar...
Read more
Android

There is still life for SMS: the Your Phone app already allows you to read and send in PiP mode

Brian Adam -
One of the most popular Microsoft applications is Your Phone. We are not going to reveal anything that is no longer known about an...
Read more
Apps

Opera Mini: the inexpensive mobile browser is updated with a new interface and customization options

Brian Adam -
Opera Mini has just been updated to version 50. On the occasion of this update, the browser has been given a new design and...
Read more
Entertainment

Series and movies released on HBO during the month of June 2020

Brian Adam -
HBO has shown its letters for the month of June and we have before us the arrival of some really interesting fictions although, for...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Finally we have a map of the magnetic field of Mars

Brian Adam -
Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a global magnetic field that protects it from solar radiation but has points of local magnetism. Some researchers...
Read more
Apps

An 'app' that deletes Chinese applications succeeds in the Play Store, and that?

Brian Adam -
We have all come to internalize in some way that, when an application of our mobile connects to Chinese servers, it does it with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY