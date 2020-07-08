ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Solved a 100-year mystery related to a chemistry experiment

By Brian Adam
Solved a 100-year mystery related to a chemistry experiment

Because adding electrons to a bright blue ammonia solution turns it into bright bronze metal? This mysterious transition has made scientists confuse for a century. So today, after about 100 years, experts may have finally found a solution to this old puzzle.

A new study shows that it is a gradual rather than sudden transformation. What metals have in common is their ability to conduct electricity to absolute zero, the point where the molecular movement from heat stops substantially. How do some nonmetals turn into metals? In a new study, researchers answered this question by adding metals to liquid ammonia.

First, the experts have condensed ammonia (a gas) into liquid cooling it down to -33 ° C. Then they added sodium, lithium or potassium, all alkaline metals. The result? Liquid ammonia extracted the electrons from the metals, which got trapped between the ammonia molecules, creating the so-called “solvated electrons” That the researchers hoped to study. At low concentrations, the result was a simple blue, non-metallic liquid. However, as the solvated electrons accumulated, the solution became shiny bronze in colour.

The researchers found that the higher the concentration of solvated electrons, the more the energy release pattern matches what is seen in metal. The results were interesting because they showed that a metal-like liquid – created by combining alkaline metals and ammonia – is actually metal on a fundamental physical level. The discovery could open up new types of reactions in organic chemistry in the future.

A new liquid phase has recently been discovered and an old problem has been solved 100 years after their first study. It seems that this number brings particular luck to scientists.

