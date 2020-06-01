Sodar: This is how the Google app works that helps keep social distance

We explain how Sodar works, the Google app to maintain social distance and avoid possible infections while we are on the streets.

In recent months, technology has shown how useful it is. It has given us the opportunity to work from our homes, to continue taking our classes virtually and to follow our lives as much as possible. Now, Sodar, the Google app that helps maintain social distance adds to the many benefits of technological development.

Despite the fact that the red traffic lights remain in Mexican territory, the New Normality begins to operate, which is why we must take sufficient precautions to avoid a greater increase in cases and take advantage of the use of tools like this one.

This is how Sodar works, the Google application that helps maintain social distance. This tool can be used in devices with Android system and it is through the cell phone camera and augmented reality that it works since it indicates to the user that he maintains social distance with the people who are in his perimeter.

So far, there is no version of Google Sodar for iOS, so if your device does not have an Android system, simply follow the appropriate parameters, it may also be impractical to walk with your cell phone looking at the screen all the time. When you leave your house, avoid going through crowded places, in the supermarket give your space to other people and use face masks even if you are not sick.

