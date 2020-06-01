Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Sodar: This is how the Google app works that helps keep social distance

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We explain how Sodar works, the Google app to maintain social distance and avoid possible infections while we are on the streets.

Sodar, Google app to keep social distance. * Photo: Writing

In recent months, technology has shown how useful it is. It has given us the opportunity to work from our homes, to continue taking our classes virtually and to follow our lives as much as possible. Now, Sodar, the Google app that helps maintain social distance adds to the many benefits of technological development.

Despite the fact that the red traffic lights remain in Mexican territory, the New Normality begins to operate, which is why we must take sufficient precautions to avoid a greater increase in cases and take advantage of the use of tools like this one.

This is how Sodar works, the Google application that helps maintain social distance. This tool can be used in devices with Android system and it is through the cell phone camera and augmented reality that it works since it indicates to the user that he maintains social distance with the people who are in his perimeter.

So far, there is no version of Google Sodar for iOS, so if your device does not have an Android system, simply follow the appropriate parameters, it may also be impractical to walk with your cell phone looking at the screen all the time. When you leave your house, avoid going through crowded places, in the supermarket give your space to other people and use face masks even if you are not sick.

Also read: How to put a video on your Facebook profile photo

Browse with #LaRedDeTusEmociones, enter sodar.withgoogle and try this new application that Google makes available to us. Check out Telcel’s rental plans ranging from 229 pesos to try this tool out of the home, as well as promotions that include Claro video subscription at no cost.

