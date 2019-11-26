Social Inclusion Festival 2019 – ‘Le Chéile’

Mayor Vicki Casserly officially launched South Dublin County Council’s 14th Social Inclusion Festival on Friday 15th November 2019 at 12.00 pm in Tallaght Stadium.

Our special guest was Bernard Dunne, World Champion Boxer, TV & Radio Broadcaster and Author. RAMS in rhythm choir provided the musical entertainment for the afternoon. There were over 120 people in attendance.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Cllr.Vicki Casserly launches Social Inclusion Week in Tallaght Stadium

The aim of this festival is to highlight the positive work carried out by South Dublin County Council and other agencies to reduce social exclusion and poverty, and to promote an understanding of social inclusion and diversity in the County.

The Rams signing at the Social Inclusion Week launch in Tallaght Stadium.

There are 90 free events organised for the festival. For a full list of events please visit our website www.sdcc.ie or email [email protected]