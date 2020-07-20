Health
Social gatherings, discos and big bottles: the coronavirus begins to grow strong at night

By Brian Adam
What a night that day: a party in a Cordovan disco has ended with 73 positives; but there is more. There is a rosary of cases that have family and friends gatherings as the epicenter (Ordizia, Socuellamos, Burjassot, Fuerteventura or Tudela), end-of-year parties (Zarautz or Caspe) or, directly, large bottles (Pamplona and Huesca). According to the data we have, more than half of the outbreaks recorded in recent weeks are related to what we have been calling 'nightlife venues' be they discos, family gatherings or improvised places.

But what about the night? Why are the experts so concerned with this? Is it as important as it appears to be?

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

What we know about coronavirus and "nightlife"

Sarthak Navjivan Itzope7bptm Unsplash Sarthak Navjivan

On paper, it is an ideal environment: What is usually called "nightlife" is an ideal breeding ground to promote the spread of the virus: they are closed places (usually poorly ventilated) with loud music (louder talking is associated with higher flow droplets) where you drink (a activity for which the mask must be removed). But, beyond that, now in summer nighttime interactions grow exponentially as a strategy to avoid heat. That is, both factors come together to find the perfect storm.

We have known for many months that "most clusters originate in closed spaces and in continuous contact with other people. In gyms, pubs, live music venues, karaoke rooms and similar establishments where people gather during periods of relatively long times. " This was a point to address, but based on the data it seems that we have not been very successful.

Still not the main problem … for now: In the absence of the Ministry of Health providing more accurate data, it cannot be said that, today, they are the most dangerous factor. Although more than half of the 158 active outbreaks appear to be linked to these activities, the problem remains that of the workplace. Outbreaks linked to temporary workers represent 10% of the total, but accumulate more than 40% of cases.

But it is the most controllable: The problem is that workers in the agri-food industry are "essential". This means that it is very difficult to close the sector without major economic, labor and social problems. Working conditions will be one of those big issues that we will have to address at some point, but right now no one seems too much for the work. However, "nightlife" is, at least on paper, easier to control by closing venues, controlling squares, and insisting that the meetings should not involve many people.

Why not do something? It has been tried. In fact, in many areas of the country, capacity has been reduced and local owners have been asked to implement imaginative solutions. However, it is very difficult to fit the return to the new normality with effective systems to stop the virus, the economy with health. Even so, communities like Catalonia are already applying measures to close the premises in specific areas and the debate on their regulation is beginning to gain strength. We do not know exactly what will happen, but it is clear that, with the popular festivities around the corner, action will have to be taken soon.

Image | Matty Adame

