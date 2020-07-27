Tech NewsWindows
So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else

By Brian Adam
we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important change within the Insider Program: the rings have given way to the channels when it comes to testing the new Builds that Microsoft releases periodically in order to test the news that will arrive in the stable versions of Windows that with later they reach the market.

A change that does not, however, offer any changes when it comes to the build release process. We now have three channels (Dev Channel, Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel), in true Edge style, the Chromium-based browser. Three more or less daring channels to try news that will later arrive in Windows 10 and which you can access by following these steps.

 Enter a channel

Channels

And it is very easy to sign up and belong to the Insider Program and we will detail the entire process in this article. If you are interested in being an “insider” and thus testing the development versions of Windows 10 before anyone else, start taking note.

But first of all, it is convenient to be clear about how each of the channels that we can access differs :

  • Development Channel (Dev Channel): Those who choose the Dev channel will receive compilations before anyone else. They are the first in a development cycle and will contain the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers, so they are not as polished and may add some system instability or failures. These builds focus on enhancements that will appear in future versions of Windows 10 when they are ready and can be delivered as full updates to the operating system build or service releases. The objective is to generate the necessary feedback to correct failures.
  • Beta Channel: with more polished compilations than in the Dev Channel, it allows access to relatively reliable updates validated by Microsoft and at the same time to improvements that will come in future versions of Windows. These builds have fewer bugs and will be linked to an upcoming specific release, like 20H1 above. And the goal remains the same: to help engineers fix bugs and get them fixed before a major release.
  • Release Preview Channel: Aimed at both started users and IT professionals, it is primarily intended for companies to learn about and validate upcoming versions of Windows 10 before extensive deployment within their organization. These are the three channels into which the Insider Program will be divided from the end of the month. Three channels that may be more, since they announce that as Windows 10 evolves in the future, new channels may be introduced that bring new experiences to Insiders.

 Steps to follow

Jumpstory Download20200709 083037

The first step to be part of the Insider Program in any of the channels is to enter the “Configuration” menu using the cogwheel found in the “Start” bar.

Inisider 0 Copy

Once inside we must look for the “Update and security” section and look for a section with the text “Windows Insider Program” in the menu on the side.

Inisider 1 Copy

We enter it and in the intermediate part, we will see access called “Start” on which we must click to see a new configuration window, not without first choosing a Microsoft account, usually the one we have associated with Windows 10.

Inisider 3 Copy
Inisider 4 Copy
Inisider 5 Copy

We click “Continue” and Windows 10 asks us which channel we want to sign up for (development channel, beta channel or version preview channel), recommending the beta channel by default. Despite this advice, we can choose any of the other two channels.

In the case of the Development Channel that I have chosen, we can test the news before anyone else but with the consequent risk of suffering more bugs and bugs that have not been corrected.
Inisider 6 Copy

After a window that clarifies some aspects of the Insider Program in which we will press “Continue”, we will see how Windows 10 asks us to restart the computer to start downloading the latest available Build.

Inisider 8 Copy

When it begins to download, we can only wait. Meanwhile, if we go to the Insider Program section under “Update and security” we will be able to see how the channel we have chosen marks us and below we will see a tab with the text “Stop obtaining preliminary versions”.

Inisider 7 Copy

And is that if we get tired of belonging to the Insider Program we can also “abandon ship” and return to being normal Windows users just by activating that tab.

