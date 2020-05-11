So you can download the most popular apps of the new HUAWEI P40 Pro

If you are a technology lover, we are sure you could not be happier with the launch of this new model, that's why we tell you how to download the best apps for the HUAWEI P40 Pro.

Did you know that the new HUAWEI P40 Pro model has an amazing camera? That's right, its quad camera consists of a 50 + 40 + 12 + 2 megapixel rear camera and a 32 + 2 megapixel double front camera, which has amazed all its users as it was developed hand in hand with Leica, the famous German photography firm.

Just like the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, the P40 Pro includes all the signature mobile services, that's why we tell you how you can download or access them to get the most out of your equipment in the safest and easiest way.

AppGallery

First, you will need to have a secure and compatible app store or gallery to get your HUAWEI up and running as it should. AppGallery, indicates HUAWEI on its website, «is the brand's official application distribution platform. You can use AppGallery on your mobile device to search, download, manage and share mobile applications ».

AppGallery has a four-layer detection mechanism to ensure that the applications displayed on the platform are safe to download and use. From this point on, all kinds of useful and fun applications are available to download through AppGallery.

AppGallery is considered the third largest app store in the industry, It has more than 400 million monthly active users. In this you can download all kinds of applications, including all the social networks that we know you need so that you can use them with the best #euroXlive connectivity. Download it through this link.

AppSeeker

This app was developed by third parties and was included in the AppGallery practically at the same time as this release. It offers the service of downloading applications that are not yet available in AppGallery. The AppSeeker leads to reliable sources to download APK files (Android Application Package), that is, the executables of Android apps.

An advantage of AppSeeker is that it allows you to install applications on devices without having to go to the Play Store.

Also read: These were the first cell phones with a camera, do you remember them?

Phone clone

This HUAWEI tool is native, that is, it comes preloaded on all your computers. So instead of telling you how to download it, we tell you about its great utility. If there is something that can be annoying when changing a computer, it can be migrating all the information in a computer, a memory or wherever we can before moving the chip. Phone Clone allows you to transfer all the data from an old device to a new one, including the contacts, the photo and video gallery, the settings and your applications.

Application services through your browser

Look at your smartphone and see how many apps you have downloaded. With this option it is not necessary that you download all the apps through any store, since you can enjoy the services and utilities of many apps through the HUAWEI browser, for example, YouTube can be used in the same way with or without the app , while opening it from the brand browser.

The best of all? If you are in Mexico, you can already get your new HUAWEI P40 Pro through the Telcel online storeStay connected to find out the latest news from home. It could be the ideal gift, always enjoying #euroXlive. 💓

: