So you can control the mouse through the keyboard in Windows 10

Keyboard shortcuts can be very useful but the truth is that not everyone uses them. In this sense, we find people who are fans of the use of possible key combinations that make their daily lives more productive and those who do not know how to drive without not having a mouse in their hands. However, our mouse may suddenly stop working and we may not be able to use the mouse pointer to carry out the appropriate actions on our desktop. So we are going to show how we can operate the mouse pointer with the keyboard in Windows 10.

The truth is that the Microsoft operating system has had this function for a long time, but few users know it or have used it at any time. It is an option that we can find within the Accessibility settings of the system and that allows us to move the pointer in any direction mouse or simulate the right-click or left-click to interact with any application that we have open on our desktop.