So you can control the mouse through the keyboard in Windows 10

Keyboard shortcuts can be very useful but the truth is that not everyone uses them. In this sense, we find people who are fans of the use of possible key combinations that make their daily lives more productive and those who do not know how to drive without not having a mouse in their hands. However, our mouse may suddenly stop working and we may not be able to use the mouse pointer to carry out the appropriate actions on our desktop. So we are going to show how we can operate the mouse pointer with the keyboard in Windows 10.
The truth is that the Microsoft operating system has had this function for a long time, but few users know it or have used it at any time. It is an option that we can find within the Accessibility settings of the system and that allows us to move the pointer in any direction mouse or simulate the right-click or left-click to interact with any application that we have open on our desktop.
Use the mouse with the numeric keyboard in Windows 10
To configure this option and be able to control the mouse pointer through the keyboard of our PC these are the steps to follow:
- We open the Control Panel. We can do it by opening a Run window with the Win + R shortcut, we type Control Panel and hit Enter.
- Pressing the Tab key or the arrows to move until selecting the option Accessibility centre from the control panel and press Enter to enter it.
- We go to the option Facilitate the use of the mouse moving with the tabular and the cursors and once we are on this option we press Enter.
- In the next window, we position ourselves on the option Activate mouse keys and we mark the box next to this option by pressing on the space key.
- We go down to the link Configure Mouse Keys and press Enter again.
- This will show us another window where we can configure the mouse keys and where we have to check the box next to Activate Mouse Keys.
- There we can also activate the keyboard shortcut to activate the keyboard to control the mouse,
- We can configure the top speed and acceleration of the mouse pointer.
- If we want to increase the speed by pressing the Ctrl key or decrease it with the Shift key.
- If we want to use the mouse keys when the number key is activated or deactivated or if we want to show the Mouse Keys icon in the taskbar.
- With all this configured to our liking, click on the button Apply and Accept to save the changes. From then on we can use the keys to move the mouse pointer in Windows 10.
Numerical controls
Once we have everything configured, the numerical keyboard will be our ally to manage the mouse at home that we do not have or have been damaged at a certain time. With the numbers 8, 2, 6 and 4 we can make simple movements up, down, right and left respectively, while if we want to move diagonally we can use the numbers 7, 9, 1 and 3. It is easy to similar since the addresses correspond to the layout of the keyboard itself.
Now, to simulate clicking with the left mouse button we must press on the number 5, while if we want to simulate the right mouse click we can do it using the keyboard shortcut uppercase + F10.