So you can activate the shortcuts in Edge to gain a few seconds using the keyboard if you surf the net

If you are one of those who are testing Edge in any of the versions that can be downloaded from the development channels, you will be aware of the continuous news that are coming. A few days ago we saw how it was possible to decrease the consumption of resources or yesterday, how you could navigate strictly in In Private navigation.

And now and always with the Canary Channel as an example, Microsoft presents another new functionality, an improvement that aims to facilitate navigation for users. An experimental function that we will now see how to activate and that allows the use of Shortcuts or Shortcuts to navigate to the next or previous page using a key combination.

Using only keys

Through the menu flags that we have already talked about on other occasions, we must enable the functionality Assigns the Backspace key to go back a page (“Assign the Backspace key to return to a page”). The system is the same as always, we write edge: // flags in the search bar and in the search box type the function or any of the words that make it up.

We can even directly copy this text in the Edge search bar to take us directly. Once inside, we mark with the lever the position “Enabled” and we restart the browser.

Once enabled, we can go forward or backward on the visited pages by pressing the key combination “Alt + forward arrow” or “Alt + Back arrow” on a Windows PC or “cmd + Forward arrow” or “cmd + Back arrow” if we use Edge on a Mac.

This improvement makes it possible for us to gain a few seconds if we are using the keyboard intensively and do not want to look away to catch the mouse. An improvement Available in Edge Canary since version 86.0.573.0 and that later it should reach the Dev Channel, Beta and the Stable version.

