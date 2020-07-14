Tech NewsAppsWindows
Updated:

So you can activate the shortcuts in Edge to gain a few seconds using the keyboard if you surf the net

By Brian Adam
7
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
RoboticsBrian Adam -

Robot scientists carried out months of scientific experiments in three days

London: British scientists underwent a minor alteration and programming of a factory robotic arm and then used it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you are one of those who are testing Edge in any of the versions that can be downloaded from the development channels, you will be aware of the continuous news that are coming. A few days ago we saw how it was possible to decrease the consumption of resources or yesterday, how you could navigate strictly in In Private navigation.

And now and always with the Canary Channel as an example, Microsoft presents another new functionality, an improvement that aims to facilitate navigation for users. An experimental function that we will now see how to activate and that allows the use of Shortcuts or Shortcuts to navigate to the next or previous page using a key combination.

Using only keys

Edge Canary

Through the menu flags that we have already talked about on other occasions, we must enable the functionality Assigns the Backspace key to go back a page (“Assign the Backspace key to return to a page”). The system is the same as always, we write edge: // flags in the search bar and in the search box type the function or any of the words that make it up.

Copy Shortcuts

We can even directly copy this text in the Edge search bar to take us directly. Once inside, we mark with the lever the position “Enabled” and we restart the browser.

Once enabled, we can go forward or backward on the visited pages by pressing the key combination “Alt + forward arrow” or “Alt + Back arrow” on a Windows PC or “cmd + Forward arrow” or “cmd + Back arrow” if we use Edge on a Mac.

This improvement makes it possible for us to gain a few seconds if we are using the keyboard intensively and do not want to look away to catch the mouse. An improvement Available in Edge Canary since version 86.0.573.0 and that later it should reach the Dev Channel, Beta and the Stable version.

Track | WindowsLatest

More Articles Like This

Apple Watch, a 22-year-old congenital heart disease detected through the ECG

Android Brian Adam -
A 22-year-old Reddit user recounted in a long post his experience with Apple Watch, which he was able to detect congenital heart disease without...
Read more

The Moto G 5G Plus arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
He had been talking about the arrival of 5G connectivity to the popular Moto G family Motorola until the manufacturer, a week ago, decided...
Read more

Death Stranding Review: reconnect the chiral network on PC

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Hideo Kojima's latest work lands on PC, bringing his unique imagery and the Tenth Engine to new beaches. Death Stranding is a particular title,...
Read more

Night photography and astrophotography: let’s take the first steps

Tech News Brian Adam -
Have you ever been intrigued by night photography or astrophotography? Here is a guide that will help you understand a little more about this...
Read more

How to team up with Office to edit documents at once

Apps Brian Adam -
In recent years, collaborative office work tools have proliferated that allow us to be with two or more colleagues updating the same document at...
Read more

Neon Abyss Review: a fast-paced cyberpunk roguelite

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Team17 and Veewo Games present Neon Abyss, a roguelite action in two dimensions imbued with difficulty, frenzy and cyberpunk aesthetics. Among the most die-hard fashions...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY