So you can activate the new Edge settings so that the browser consumes less battery when you open multiple tabs

When Microsoft decided to go for Chromium for its new version of Edge, they had a goal in mind. Take advantage of all the advantages of which, more or less, it is the most used web browser of the moment and by far. We talk about Chrome, of course.

The Google browser recently released a function that allowed it to save significantly on battery life, thus correcting at least in part one of its weak points. A kind of JavaScript limiter that can now also be tested in Edge and that it is an example of the communication vessel system that has been established between both browsers.

Less CPU and battery consumption

Microsoft Edge already boasts great efficiency in terms of autonomy, when compared to other browsers and now, with this new function, its numbers come out even more reinforced. This kind of JavaScript limiter can be tested in Edge, although for now only in the Canary version.

Thanks to this new configuration, autonomy can be improved by up to 30%, something that we will notice especially when we have multiple tabs open at the same time. One configuration that it does is limit the use of JavaScript by setting a timer to one minute when a card is idle for at least five minutes, saving CPU usage.

To enable this new setting We must have the Canary version of Edge that can be downloaded from this link. It is available in versions equal to or greater than 85.0.564.0 and can be activated by following these steps.

Once you open the Microsoft browser, we enable the flags menu in the search bar for which we will write edge: // flags and then use the search box to find the option intense-wake-up-throttling.

When we find her, we mark the tab in “Enabled” (Enabled) and we restart the browser.

JavaScript limiter becomes active and we can check if it reduces the CPU consumption and increase the autonomy of the equipment.

Track | WBI