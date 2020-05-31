Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
So are the new Huawei tablets

By Brian Adam
So are the new Huawei tablets

Despite the busy last weeks due to the US veto, Huawei does not step on the brakes and continue to present new products of the most interesting and aim very high.

It is the case of new tablets from Huawei, who have renewed the MediaPad family betting on two varieties of the most attractive and effective for those looking for a tablet to do their job or simply to enjoy their leisure time.

This is the new Huawei tablet

This is the new Huawei tablets "srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

The most remarkable thing, especially after the commotion generated, is that the new Huawei tablets work with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. Until new order, they can use it until next August, and then it remains to wait to know what will happen or if it will be changed by the own operating system that the Asian company is developing.

The new Huawei MediaPad M6 comes through two models, one 8.4-inch and one slightly higher 10.8-inch. The differences between one and the other are mainly based on size and the direct consequences of this on the battery, since one has 6,100 mAh and the other has 7,500 mAh. The screen in both cases it has WQXGA resolution, that is, 2,560 x 1,600 pixels.

Otherwise, the differences are non-existent. The tablets have the Kirin 980 processor inside, which guarantees speed and effectiveness when handling it, avoiding crashes and always offering optimal performance, seasoned with more than enough 4 GB of RAM. Your storage can be expanded up to 128 GB using an SD card. As for the camera, if you need to take photos, its quality will not leave you indifferent with the 13 MP on the back and the 8 MP on the inner lens. More than enough for such a device.

In terms of design, it follows the sober line of the previous version, without too many frills and with an optimal weight to make these new tablets a manageable device. There will be a total of seven different versions in which, in addition to size, RAM and internal storage capacity vary. In any case, all tablets have a competent price, which ranges between 250 and 350 euros, which is usually stipulated in the mid / high-end market.

