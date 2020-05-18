SnowRunner Review: Death Stranding … on the wheels

About six years have passed since the release of the original Spintires, and finally we did it: we have in our hands a game capable of doing justice to Pavel Zagrebelny's particular playful vision. The latter owes its luck to an uncompromising physical model, which puts the interaction between environment and vehicle at the center of the gameplay. At the time, the final result, although enjoyable, had proved to be rather fluctuating and overall not up to expectations, due to significant development problems and design choices that were not exactly spot on.

After a few years of radio silence, it has finally come MudRunner's turn (retrieve Mudrunner's review), developed this time by the guys from Saber Interactive, the authors of the discreet World War Z. The work done by the team was undoubtedly interesting, capable of making the experience more coherent thanks to an even more accurate physical model . Despite numerous consents, the series has continued to be considered niche and unattractive to the general public, so much so that the presentation of this third chapter of the series has gone almost unnoticed.

A new life

Suddenly, however, an unexpected stroke of genius has rekindled the spotlight on the game, finally bringing it under the limelight: a simple trailer which, leveraging some peculiarities of the game, brought it close to Death Stranding, the latest creation by Hideo Kojima. The strange thing is that in fact, thinking about it, some element in common the two games really have it.

While focusing mainly on the narrative and mythology that revolves around the desolate game world, the title of Kojima Productions has cleared customs and made many appreciate a type of gameplay that, probably, until a few months ago she considered herself more boring than she really was. Death Stranding cleared a completely new "travel" concept, in which the progression is marked by a succession of increasingly complex deliveries and a strong interaction with the environment, the central element of both products. Among other things, an environment that changes significantly according to our actions.

SnowRunner, unlike Death Stranding, does not have a real narrative system, and bases much of its appeal on the quality of the gameplay and on the interaction between the vehicles and the ruthless nature in which they are immersed.

What on paper might have looked like any "trucking simulator" something more was soon shown, managing to combine its simulation character with a technical cleaning rarely found in products of this type, in a setting that includes three vast open areas of fine workmanship: Michigan, Alaska and the Tajmyr peninsula, in Siberia. Each of these macro-areas presents specific peculiarities: Autumn Michigan, the area where we will begin to get familiar with the simulation, is more traditional and based on a mix of muddy expanses and rocky promontories, while Alaska offers a precarious intertwining of icy roads and snowy paths, from which the game is named after. The greatest advantage of the settings is to be extensive but never excessively dispersive, built giving priority to attention to detail rather than to the size of the maps.

SnowRunner is a game slow but intriguing, treated beyond belief and never stingy with satisfaction. Its complexity, after all, only amplifies the player's degree of satisfaction exponentially after each success, even the smallest. Coming out of a quagmire is like overtaking the last corner in a classic racing game, climbing a mountain a joy worthy of a fundamental victory for the title race. The difference is that, contrary to what happens in traditional courses, here patience is usually rewarded, and almost never speed.

The stretches of road to be traveled with the accelerator crushed on a tablet are literally counted on the fingertips, and a tiny misstep is enough to find yourself having to use the quick recovery feature. Because all in all, although the title bases much of its gameplay on the most uncompromising simulation, SnowRunner does not fail to insert, occasionally, some small simplifications, sacrificing small fragments of authenticity in order to be less frustrating and a little more accessible.

However, it does so by respecting its ideals: rapid recovery, for example, is the only form of "teleportation" present in the game and, once returned to the base, we can only improve the equipment of our vehicle (or change it with another in our garage) e start the mission over again, slowly returning to our destination for a second attempt.

The only real simplifications are related ones fuel and mechanical damage management: each type of maintenance is carried out automatically when you enter one of our garages, and totally free of charge within the various service stations scattered around the maps. A choice that does not affect in any way the aura of realism of the product, which seems to have simply given up the idea of ​​proposing a complex economic system, focusing solely on the driving feeling. A choice that, honestly, we would like to approve in full.

One step at a time

Although, as we mentioned a little while ago, there is no real economic system, the store will play a central role in our adventure. The number of vehicles that can be purchased is highly respectable and includes numerous categories of vehicles. Some, such as those for scouting, will be essential to go forward, and perhaps reach one of the many towers scattered around the maps in order to unlock new areas and missions.

Most of the assignments will ask us to transport materials with which to rebuild a broken world, in which nature seems to have prevailed over man. To do it once created the ideal path concatenating multiple waypoints, we will necessarily have to move to a larger vehicle, capable of hooking a trailer large enough to hold loads of various weights and dimensions. With the money earned from previous missions we will be able to buy new vehicles of different categories: some will be particularly suitable for medium-sized loads, others for securing and carrying gigantic diesel tanks to their destination. Alongside several licensed brands such as Chevrolet, Hummer and Caterpillar, we will have just a few clicks from the invented name, but still based on truly existing models. The trucks registered by Azov, for example, are perfect reproductions of some articulated lorries of the Russian Kamaz, usually more suitable than others for moving and delivering in snowy or frozen areas.

Some missions will require trailer types or special additions, such as an integrated crane or a specific type of platform, and here the customization system accessible inside the garage comes into play. From there you can go to modify fundamental aspects of your vehicle: of primary importance are, for example, all-wheel drive and lockable differential, capable of making our climbs on rough terrain considerably easier.

Most of these improvements, however, require the achievement of a certain "degree", which will gradually increase based on our success as hauliers. Always available, and truly indispensable, is our trusty winch, very useful to get out of various dangerous situations. By the way, the latter becomes even more useful during co-op sessions, when for example we will have to help a partner equipped with a less performing vehicle to make his way on unfavorable terrain.

United we drive

Better to use the pad …Although the game tries to offer a very complex and punitive driving model, our advice is not to try to use, at least for the moment, a classic steering wheel. Although the support is confirmed for most of the products of important brands such as Logitech and Trustmaster, the driving sensations are really terrible due to the total absence of force feedback. The development team commented on this by declaring that it had suffered some setbacks (mainly related to the inability to carry out a large part of the compatibility tests) due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19. On PC things should be slightly better than what is read around, but on consoles (we have tested the game on PS4 Pro) the use of any support specifically dedicated to driving games is, right now, strongly discouraged.

We were literally ecstatic with the elegance of the physical engine and the effectiveness with which it manages to move from a tiny four-wheel drive Jeep to a pachidermic 100-ton tractor-trailer without missing a beat, remaining credible and always capable of giving a unique feeling to each vehicle. It takes just a moment of distraction to remain completely blocked, so much so that, in the most delicate phases, even advancing by a handful of centimeters ends up becoming a real conquest. However, this uncompromising side is also one of the main reasons why Saber Interactive's product is not suitable for all palates. The less patient will certainly have a short life when they are faced with some of the more complex climbs, or with the fresh snow drifts of the icy Alaska. To be successful one must be patient, observe the behavior of the car and foresee the possible consequences of each move; It is also necessary to carefully plan each delivery, perhaps going first in reconnaissance and unlocking the observation towers in order to ensure a better view of the area to be faced.

You must also keep an eye on the state of the car, manage the fuel, check the wear of the suspension and try to protect the engine as much as possible: a sudden failure could in fact force us to start all over again at any time. As if that were not enough, other variables of no small importance are represented by dynamic weather and a ruthless day-night cycle, which in the darkest hours makes every operation much more difficult to perform, so much so that it will often be better to park the vehicle and wait for the dawn before leaving.

A special mention is also required for the great technical work carried out by the development team, which also on PS4 managed to offer players an unexpectedly finished product. A result that is far from easy to achieve, given the impact deriving from the implementation of a truly unrivaled physics, which we imagine has required a lot of computing power.

Unfortunately there is no shortage, however, some very small smudges. The only really annoying one is the lack of functioning rear view mirrors (only on consoles, the PC version is free from this problem): for purists looking for an even more immersive experience thanks to the use of the internal view (all the cockpits , among other things, they are reproduced in a workmanlike manner), not having the ability to perform complex maneuvers with the help of mirrors is a fair limit. If it is true that when reversing just rotate the view and look in the direction in which we are heading, this element would certainly have helped during the transport phase, especially when dealing with mountain roads and a large trailer.