‘Small Town Murders: Match 3’, the new Rovio is a game that mixes puzzles and crimes

Rovio, the company behind the more well-known ‘Angry Birds’ saga, has just released a new game for Android. Is about a puzzle game that you can now download for free and which is inspired by a crime-solving environment.

‘Small Town Murders: Match 3’ leads us to investigate a series of crimes in search of the main culprit, while we are gathering clues and discarding the main suspects of the crime.

On the hunt for criminals

Rovio’s game sets us up in Thornton Grove, a village ravaged by a wave of mysterious crimes. We will embody the skin of Nora Mistry, who will be the main person responsible for discovering those responsible for these crimes. To do this, we will have to solve different puzzles. When more levels are overcome, more elements we will discover to solve the mystery.

As the name of the game indicates, it is a different way of playing ‘Match 3’, a classic game in which we have to combine three or more elements to align ourselves and continue advancing the puzzle. A game mechanic knew but approached in a different way. As we progress through the game we will meet more characters, gathering clues and solving crimes.

The game can be downloaded for free in the Play Store, although it has purchases ranging from 0.99 to 99.99 euros, the classic range of micropayments in large company applications. It weighs in at just over 100 megabytes and requires Android 5.0 or later. At the moment it is only available in English.