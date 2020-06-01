Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

By Brian Adam
Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine in Italy for slowing down iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s through the battery management system.

As you can read in the sentence published on the official website, on 20 November 2018 the Colossus of Cupertino paid an overall administrative penalty of 10 million Euros, for two disputed practices, each of which cost 5 million.

The first concerns "the insistent proposal, to consumers in possession of iPhone 6 / 6plus / 6s / 6splus, to proceed to install the iOS 10 operating system and subsequent updates (including iOS 10.2.1) whose characteristics and impact on the performance of the smartphones themselves have been described in an omissive and deceptive manner, without offering (if not to a limited or late extent) any means of restoring the original functionality of the appliances in the event of an experienced decrease in performance following the update", while the second concerns"the lack of information on the characteristics of the battery and specifically on the conditions for maintaining an adequate level of iPhone performance, its duration and the methods for its correct management in order to slow down its natural wear and, therefore, regarding the replacement of the same battery".

In the U.S., Apple could pay $ 500 million by December for the same reason.

