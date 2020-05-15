Slovenia proclaims end of COVID-19 epidemic in its country

All shops will be able to open from Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers in the interior again.

By Xinhua

The Slovenian government formally declared on Thursday the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, although most of the respective public health measures will remain in place. The government said 35 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 14 days, while the coronavirus reproduction rate, which shows how many people a patient infects on average, fell below 1.

In another decree, the government decided to allow citizens of the European Union (EU) to enter selected border control points and suspend a 7-day quarantine policy. However, third-country nationals will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, with some exceptions. The Slovenian government decided on Wednesday to lift more restrictive measures by COVID-19 imposed to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Government spokesman Jelko Kacin said that all shops will be able to open starting Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers inside again.

Tourist accommodations with fewer than 30 rooms will resume in hotels, but spas, nightclubs and nightclubs will remain closed, he said.

The government also announced the plan to gradually reopen kindergartens and certain grades in primary and secondary schools across the Balkan country. Slovenia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 4 and declared a coronavirus epidemic on March 12.

To date, it has reported a total of 1,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 103 deaths.