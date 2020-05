The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly.

This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th.

598,000 are in receipt of the € 350 payment this week, a decrease of 9,000 over a week.

8,700 are receiving the payment for the first time and it will cost the Government € 206m this week.

803,700 people now receiving state income, from Covid-19 payments to the standard Jobseeker's Benefit payment, worth € 203 a week.