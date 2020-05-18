National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said there is a slight increase in passenger numbers on trains and buses today.

Although some people are returning to work for the first time in a few months, she said, there are sufficient public transport services available to serve them.

Only 20% of transport services have been operating since the introduction of social restrictions as part of efforts to eradicate coronary virus in this country.

Anne Graham argued that transport companies have the capacity to implement physical separation of trains and buses at present but that further social restrictions will be further eased in three weeks.