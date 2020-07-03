 sd
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Sled dogs have been helping humans for more than 9,500 years

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sled dogs have been helping humans for more than 9,500 years

Everyone will remember “Balto”, the animated film about the story of a dog that pulled the sledge that carried the antitoxin to an Alaskan city. Well, our four-legged friends have been driving this form of transport for almost ten thousand years since sled dog breeding started around that time.

In fact, the researchers sequenced the DNA of ten modern sledge dogs, an ancient sledge dog and an ancient Siberian wolf. Their genetic relationship with current dogs was also analyzed. The examination revealed that there is an ancient lineage that dates back to at least 9,500 years ago between prehistoric and modern sledge dogs.

According to the research, wolves reproduced with the ancestors of sledge dogs and American dogs. However, their analysis also determined that the genetic flow between wolves and sled dogs probably stopped earlier than 9,500 years ago. Sledge dogs today they did not acquire DNA from the ancient wolves in the past 9,500 years.

Previously it was believed that the Siberian dog, called Zhokhov, was a type of ancestor common to all dogs, and probably one of the first domestic dogs. However, the new study found that the genome of modern sledge dogs, such as Greenland sledge dogs, the Siberian Husky and Alaska Malamute, they share a high resemblance to Zhokhov’s genome. Dogs adapted to the Arctic were most likely essential for human life in these areas, as suggested by archaeological evidence from Eastern Siberia.

Little is known about the genetic past and the evolution of modern sledge dogs. The study, in fact, analyzed sledge dogs and common dogs; the former does not have the same genetic adaptations as the latter. The best friends of the man who lives in these extreme areas have adaptations similar to those of the people of the Arctic and polar bears, a mechanism to adapt to high-fat diets, crucial for the climate zone and the intense tasks they perform, as well as to increase oxygen intake.

One thing is certain: humans and dogs have been collaborating for at least 9,500 years to tow sledges.

More Articles Like This

The mating of monkfish will leave you speechless: it’s almost a horror movie

Top Stories Brian Adam -
When the researchers first discovered, described and classified monkfish in the 19th century, the specimens they were working with were all female. Therefore the...
Read more

Launch of ‘Fake Flights’ for those waiting to travel in Lockdown

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Taipei: Launched a series of "fake flights" in Taiwan for those who crave the Coronavirus. According to a foreign news agency, after check-in at an...
Read more

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Google Brian Adam -
Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's support page, which supports users,...
Read more

Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
A study conducted by eight scientists from the Scripps Research Institute and published in BioRxiv has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 strain present in Europe...
Read more

India 47 goats quarantined after shepherd’s corona test tested positive

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Bangalore: In the Indian state of Karnataka, 47 goats were quarantined after a shepherd's corona test came back positive. According to Indian media, four goats...
Read more

Author of a book on mushrooms lets the mushrooms grow on his manuscript and eats them

Top Stories Brian Adam -
For his new book about mushrooms, "Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures", the young biologist Merlin...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY