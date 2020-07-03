Sled dogs have been helping humans for more than 9,500 years

Everyone will remember “Balto”, the animated film about the story of a dog that pulled the sledge that carried the antitoxin to an Alaskan city. Well, our four-legged friends have been driving this form of transport for almost ten thousand years since sled dog breeding started around that time.

In fact, the researchers sequenced the DNA of ten modern sledge dogs, an ancient sledge dog and an ancient Siberian wolf. Their genetic relationship with current dogs was also analyzed. The examination revealed that there is an ancient lineage that dates back to at least 9,500 years ago between prehistoric and modern sledge dogs.

According to the research, wolves reproduced with the ancestors of sledge dogs and American dogs. However, their analysis also determined that the genetic flow between wolves and sled dogs probably stopped earlier than 9,500 years ago. Sledge dogs today they did not acquire DNA from the ancient wolves in the past 9,500 years.

Previously it was believed that the Siberian dog, called Zhokhov, was a type of ancestor common to all dogs, and probably one of the first domestic dogs. However, the new study found that the genome of modern sledge dogs, such as Greenland sledge dogs, the Siberian Husky and Alaska Malamute, they share a high resemblance to Zhokhov’s genome. Dogs adapted to the Arctic were most likely essential for human life in these areas, as suggested by archaeological evidence from Eastern Siberia.

Little is known about the genetic past and the evolution of modern sledge dogs. The study, in fact, analyzed sledge dogs and common dogs; the former does not have the same genetic adaptations as the latter. The best friends of the man who lives in these extreme areas have adaptations similar to those of the people of the Arctic and polar bears, a mechanism to adapt to high-fat diets, crucial for the climate zone and the intense tasks they perform, as well as to increase oxygen intake.

One thing is certain: humans and dogs have been collaborating for at least 9,500 years to tow sledges.