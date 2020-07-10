SportsFootball
Sky: the transmission of the last Serie A games is at risk, the League decides on Monday

By Brian Adam
The Football League will decide on Monday 13 July on Sky’s situation, after the judge has wronged the broadcaster regarding the failure to pay the last installment of the TV rights due to the suspension of the championship during the lockdown. Some presidents have proposed suspension of the signal, which would put transmission at risk.

The agenda of the meeting of July 13 reads as follows: “Sky update, legal and opportunity assessment on the suspension of the execution of the television rights license agreement“.

The current state it seems difficult to hypothesize an immediate stop, since the injunction order of the Civil Court of Milan is not operational and Sky has forty days to proceed with the payment or appeal. However, the fact remains that some presidents (including the front of Lotito from Lazio and De Laurentiis from Napoli) immediately showed uncompromising and are pushing to obscure the signal. Other teams, on the other hand, would like to attempt mediation also in view of the imminent publication of the call for TV rights for the next three years, which will inevitably see Sky among the protagonists.

The line is not currently known, but to obscure the signal you need 14 votes out of 20, too many given the current situation. What is certain, however, is that this discussion could also have serious repercussions on the future.

