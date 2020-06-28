Sky renews its rights for Formula 1: the seasons 2021 and 2022 on pay TV

A few days after WWE’s farewell to Sky, pay-TV has announced that it has renewed for two more seasons the television rights for the broadcast of Formula 1, which will also be broadcast on Sky Sport in 2021 and 2022.

“We are happy to remain a point of reference for all motor enthusiasts. We went through a moment of a medical emergency with due concern but always looking to the future with optimism. Sky confirms that we believe in Formula 1, one of the pillars of our sports offer, which we want to continue to enhance and tell with the usual passion, for the love of speed and engines. For all the fans there will still be many challenges on the track to follow along with the quality of Sky, with a dedicated channel that goes well beyond the single race, to have fun, get excited and celebrate great achievements and great feats, I hope also coloured in Ferrari red” Said Marzio Perrelli, the Executive Vice President of Sky Sport.

Overall, Sky’s engine programming will consist of 2020 in over a thousand hours of life, over 30 for each race weekend. They will be sent more than 150 races between Formula 1, MotoGP, SuperBike and the main two and four-wheel championships, obviously on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sport Moto GP channels.

A selection of races will be visible also on free-to-air TV8 on digital terrestrial, as well as obviously on Sky Go, Now TV and Sky Q.