Sky presents Sky Wi-Fi: costs and coverage of the FTTH fiber offer

By Brian Adam
Sky presents Sky Wi-Fi: costs and coverage of the FTTH fiber offer

Today, June 16, is the day of Sky’s debut on fixed telephony. During the press conference underway in Milan, the CEO of pay-TV Maximo Ibarra announced the offer, which is already available in 26 Italian cities as of today.

Sky, as widely announced, will be based on the Open Fiber infrastructure to offer its promotion, the result of an investment of over 130 million Euros carried out in recent years, which has allowed Comcast to build a network capable of “adjust, adapt and adopt the bandwidth capacity according to the traffic recorded on the network “.

During the conference, the CEO made one-speed test that reached 944 Mbit / s in download and 294 Mbit / s in upload. In terms of coverage, the goal is to extend it to another 100 cities by the end of the summer, when the total number will have to reach 120. This goal is also possible thanks to the works that Open Fiber is carrying out, but after the summer Sky has it will also entrust the Fastweb network which will be made available in wholesale mode.

It has also been presented Sky WiFi Hub, which it is the “real brain” of the offer, as defined by Ibarra. This accessory is based on an algorithm which, learning what the needs and uses of the connection are for each home, is able to adjust the bandwidth capacity to avoid dispersion The Hub works on the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies.

Sky also launches the Pods, which are designed for larger houses and avoid signal dispersion and work like “classic” extenders.

IS’ Sky WiFi app also available, which allows you to manage your ultra broadband network in a simple and personalized way, even remotely, as if you had a remote control. The application allows you to create a personalized profile for each family: users will also have the possibility to pause the WiFi or plan the shutdown of one of the devices.

Here are the offers:

  • Smart – 29.90 Euros per month with activation of 49 Euros includes the Sky WiFi app and Sky WiFi Hub. There is no constraint or hidden cost;
  • Ultra WiFi – 32.90 Euros per month with activation of 99 Euros. Pods are also added to the one included in Smart;
  • Ultra Plus – € 37.90 per month with activation of € 99. It also includes unlimited phone calls to landlines and mobile numbers.

Obviously Pods and phone calls can be added to all offers according to your needs.

Sky Wifi is offered in preview with a promotion dedicated to Sky subscribers residents in the 26 cities and large municipalities where the service is already available and by the end of the summer, it will be available in 120 cities, including 5 neighbourhoods in Rome. Whatever the solution was chosen by the subscriber, the first three months will be offered by Sky and the cost of activating the service will be included in the price. For those who choose the “Ultra” and “Ultra Plus” solutions, the activation cost will be 50 euros, instead of 99.

