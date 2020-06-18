Sky denies the launch of a mobile offer, Ibarra: 'it is not in our plans'

At the end of the presentation of Sky WiFi, the CEO of Sky, Maximo Ibarra, answered questions from those present on the future strategy that he intends to adopt pay-TV in the telephony market.

In response to the rumours that have been around for some time, he wants Sky ready to launch an offer for mobile too, Ibarra dismissed the hypothesis and stated that “the furniture is not in our plans“, a sign that Sky intends to focus exclusively on the fixed network.

The rumours about the possible launch of a mobile offer by Sky had begun to circulate following the appointment of Ibarra as CEO of the company. The manager in fact boasts considerable experience in the sector, has also been head of Wind.

We remember that Sky WiFi will use the Open Fiber network to guarantee a connection speed of 1 Gigabit per second. In conjunction with the arrival of the offer, the accessories shown today will also debut on the market, including the Sky WiFi Hub router, which represents the real brain of the entire offer as it is able to adapt the band according to needs, and the Pods which are extenders designed for larger homes and which avoid the dispersion of the signal in the home.