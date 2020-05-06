Sky deletes eight channels: here’s what will change from May

After the cancellation of the Disney Channel channels from Sky, the pay TV announced that eight other third-party publisher channels will be greeting their TV guide from May 2020.

These include Bike Channel, which was already in crisis for some time, but also MTV Hits and MTV Rocks of the Viacom Italia group, whose contents will be moved to the other channels of the group (MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon).

The worst blow, however, will be suffered by the little ones, since also TeenNick will close its doors.

Overall then eight channels greeted Sky: to those mentioned in this news are added Disney Channel, Disney Channel +1, Disney Jr and Disney Jr +1, which as we have had the opportunity to tell on these pages this morning have been deleted as all the contents are now available from the March 24 on the Disney + platform, which has been arriving in our country for more than a month and is enjoying great success in our country too.