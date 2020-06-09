Sky becomes a fixed network operator: what will the new service be like?

Satellite, digital terrestrial and internet. So far Sky has used different means of communication to get its contents to the largest number of potential customers in Italy. For many months, however, there has been talking of an important change for Sky, which also happens in the United Kingdom its offer is increasingly diversifying. Not only a provider of content but also of communication services, from mobile to fixed telephony.

In the last few days, confirmation has arrived that the company is close to the presentation of its first offer as a fixed network operator, an important step that also opens its doors to a future landing in the mobile world. There aren’t many details yet, but already today it is possible to get an idea of ​​how it will be structured.

High-performance internet

In recent days, a small announcement has appeared on the Sky website. The announcement that does not leave much room for imagination, in fact, it is a form to be filled in to receive information on the “new Sky internet offer“, which provides for”new way to experience Wi-Fi at home“. These are the few certainties we have about Sky ‘s first internet offer but there is no lack of indiscretions. The first indicates June 16 as the date of presentation of the new service, with an event almost certainly streamed. There are no confirmations yet, however, Sky has not yet issued any invitations for that day.

As for the offer, it seems practically certain that it will be aimed at users who are more attentive to performance, the indications, in this case, are not lacking. The news of the agreement between Sky and Open Fiber has been circulating for some time, in February the CEO of Sky Italia, Maximo Ibarra, had anticipated the achievement of a partnership with Open Fiber for the creation of a new fixed telephony operator.

Sky, therefore, aims to use the fastest network infrastructure available in Italy for its service, a choice that on the one hand guarantees superior performance, but on the other is also very limiting, because outside the big cities the Open Fiber network is not so widespread, and often even within the same city there are covered areas and others less so. The diffusion of the service could, therefore, be limited, at least until Open Fiber reaches a greater coverage of the territory.

A final indication comes from one of the claims released on the official website, which speaks of a highly advanced Wi-Fi technology. In this case, the possibilities are different, but it is likely that Sky wants to offer the latest generation of Wi-Fi equipment for its service, perhaps with a modular system that allows you to create mesh networks for spreading the connection in the home.

It also seems likely a perfect integration with Sky’s equipment already in homes, such as Sky Q. The preconditions for the creation of a high-end service are all there, now all that remains is to wait for the presentation of the offer to understand the true potential of Sky in this sector.