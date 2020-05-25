Latest newsTech News
Updated:

Sky and Sky Q: the offers for May 2020

By Brian Adam
Our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new subscribers who intend to subscribe to the service is back.

special Sky and Sky Q: the offers for May 2020

Like every month our appointment with the best offers from Sky proposals to new subscribers. With the end of the lockdown, the restrictions on activations, which we had the opportunity to talk about in the previous issue of this section, fall, and the options available to those who want to join the pay TV family also expand.

Sky Q via Fiber

The basic offer proposed by Sky for those who intend to subscribe using the fiber optic connection has a price of 24.90 Euros per month for the first 12 months, instead of 43.39 Euros, with zero initial costs. In this way it is possible to save 148 Euros compared to the previous price list.
The bundle includes the delivery and activation of the decoder, and the Entertainment Plus package, which gives access to Sky TV, Sky Famiglia and Netflix, but also to Sky HD and Sky Go Plus.
Of course you can also choose other options, and in this regard the price list is very varied:

Cinema proposal, has a monthly cost of 24.90 Euros instead of 44.20 Euros for the first twelve months, and allows access to the entire cinematographic offer of Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium;

Plus Entertainment + Cinema costs 34.90 Euros per month for the first 12 months instead of 59.50 Euros, and mixes the two offers above;

Football proposal is the package dedicated to lovers of great football and allows you to watch 7 Serie A games per week, the matches of the foreign teams of UEFA and Champions League, up to five Premier League games per week, at 33 Euros per month instead of 43.20 Euros for the first year;

Sport proposal instead it gives access to the whole UEFA Champions and Europa League, five games in turn of the English championship, three Bundesliga matches, one Serie A match, all Formula 1 Grand Prix, MotoGP and World sueprbike, NBA basketball and tennis with the ATP Masters 1000 and Wimbledon. The monthly cost is 33 Euros, instead of 43.20 Euros for the first twelve months.

Others are also available mixed packages: Cinema + Sport proposal costs 43 Euros instead of 59,40 Euros for the first year, while Calcio + Sport proposal 48 Euros instead of 58,40 Euros.
To complete the activation it is necessary to have a connection capable of guaranteeing the simultaneous viewing and recording of the contents. Sky, just before activation, will request a speed test that will let you know if you fully comply with the requirements.

Sky Q via satellite

This month, unlike what happened in April, Sky also offers some offers for those who intend to subscribe via satellite, thus making the most of the Sky Q experience.
The basic offer has a cost of 24.90 Euros per month for the first twelve months and is characterized by the Entertainment Plus package that we got to know a little bit above.
The difference, however, is substantial, because the 4K HDR is added to the Sky HD and Sky Go Plus options, which is central and exclusive to Sky Q via satellite. Access is via the Sky Q Black decoder, which will be delivered by the technician when the dish is installed. However, a one-time cost of 49 Euros, instead of 219 Euros.
Also in this case many other offers are available, as is the case for the fiber optic variant. Prices are practically the same, with prices locked for the first twelve months.

Sky Q via digital terrestrial

Finally, we close with the offer of Sky Q via digital terrestrial, which is undoubtedly the cheapest one in terms of prices, but poorer in terms of content.
The promotion proposed by Sky to new subscribers it costs € 14.90 per month for the first twelve months, instead of € 19.90, with activation cost included. In this way you will have access to the Sky TV package which includes a selection of entertainment channels and Mediaset Premium cinema and TV series. As an accessory service, however, there is Sky Go, in the basic version which still allows access to programming also from mobile.

The circle of additional offers is more limited: on Terrestrial digital it is not possible to subscribe to the Cinema and Entertainment Plus proposal, in light of the agreements made by Sky with Mediaset, while the Football Proposal is available at 24.90 euros per month instead of 34 , 90 and the Sport Proposal for the same price.
The contents of the satellite and fiber counterpart remain unchanged, while the "Football + Sport Proposal" package is on offer at 34.90 Euros instead of 44.90 Euros.

