Sky and Sky Q: July 2020 offers for new subscribers

By Brian Adam
Punctual as every month, here is our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new customers in July 2020.

If June 2020 will go down in history for the debut of Sky in fixed telephony with Sky WiFi, which is already available in some cities of our country and which will arrive in 120 territories by the end of the summer, in July we will see a confirmation of the promotions proposed to new subscribersalso thanks to the long sports program which was restored following the suspension of competitions linked to the Coronavirus.

As also happened previously, the offers have different limitations and prices depending on the chosen viewing method, and are articulated on parabola, fiber and digital terrestrial.

Sky Q via Fiber

This month we start from Sky Q via fibre, on which Sky offers a very interesting entry offer that allows you to save 221.88 Euros for the first twelve months. TO 24.90 Euros per month instead of 43.49 Euros for the first year, in fact, it is possible to take home a package that guarantees the vision of Entertainment Plus, or of all the great pay-TV and documentary TV series, to which Netflix is ​​added, and the Sky HD and Sky Go Plus accessory services.
The Sky Calcio package instead has a cost of 33 Euros per month for the first year instead of 43.20 Euros, the same price as Sky Sport which, however, guarantees the vision of all sporting events including motors, European football, NBA and sports from the rest of the world.

Sky Q via parabola

The most complete viewing experience, however, continues to be Sky Q via parabola, which also allows you to enjoy the spectacle of 4K HDR-compatible TVs and dedicated channels.
For new users, Sky has prepared offer from 33 Euros per month instead of 43.20 Euros for the package containing Sky TV and Sky Calcio, in addition to the Sky HD services, 4K HDR and the new Sky Go Plus, which unlike the classic one also allows you to record and download content. There are initial activation costs (including installation and activation of SkyQ Black) of 49 Euros instead of 219 Euros, but they do not include the installation of a parabola, so an extra is provided in case of need, of course.
If you choose Sky Q Platinum (here you find a special that explains the differences between Sky Q Platinum and Black), however, the monthly cost goes to 44.90 Euros per month, obviously blocked for the first twelve months, only to then go to 58.20 Euros.

Same prices (33 Euros for Sky Q Black and 44.90 Euros for Sky Q Platinum) also for the Sky Sports package, and also, in this case, it is a cost blocked for the first year, which then passes respectively to 43.20 and 58.20 Euros.
Sky Cinema through Sky Q Black instead has a monthly cost of 24.90 Euros per month instead of 44.20 Euros, while on Sky Q Platinum it is proposed at 44.90 Euros per month for the first year, instead of 59, 20 euro.

Sky Q on digital terrestrial

We close this excursus with Sky on digital terrestrial, which represents the most practical option (since it only needs a decoder for digital terrestrial or a CAM) and economic. It is clear however that in this case, you cannot enjoy the 4K experience nor the Cinema package, as only Sky TV, Sky Sport and Sky Calcio are available.
The complete bundle, including TV series, shows, sports and football, is priced at 34.90 Euros per month for the first twelve months instead of 44.90 Euros per month. It is also interesting to note that the offer can also be subscribed by those who are already Sky customers on digital terrestrial, which undoubtedly represents a plus through which pay-TV intends to push subscriptions.

Clearly, the initial activation costs are included, instead of the 39 Euros previously foreseen. In this way, you can activate the smart card independently through the dedicated procedure, present directly on the Sky website.

