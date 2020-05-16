Skellig Michael Heritage Center off south Kerry is set to remain closed to visitors in 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19.

This notice has been issued by the Board of Public Works (OPW) in conjunction with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

They decided that it would not be safe for visitors or staff to be on the island in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

There will be no visitors this year

The spot was to open to the public this weekend.

15 boats (12 on board) are licensed to carry passengers to this rocky island, but this announcement now means that it will be early 2021 at the earliest before people will be allowed to land there.

16,000 visitors came to Skellig Michael in 2018.

The island has UNESCO world heritage status

It has also developed a reputation for having used the scene for Star Wars films in recent years.

Closing the island this year is said to have negative implications for the economic situation in south County Kerry in particular.