Skelattack Review: on the side of the monster

Usually the player is asked to face with indomitable courage dungeons full of pitfalls, traps and skeletons armed to the teeth. What if the roles were reversed for once? The answer tries to give it Ukuza, a tiny American studio, with Skelattack, a title announced a few years ago but launched only today (June 2, 2020) on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch under the aegis of a publisher d ' exception: Konami.

Do not be fooled by the pedigree of the Japanese company: the deeds of Skully and the trusted Imber bat have very little to share with the subgenre metroidvania born thanks to one of the most loved series in the Konami house, but are instead characterized by a structure simpler and more immediate play, a mix of action and platform as immediate as it is sadistic, in constantly reiterating to the player the number of times he died under enemy blows or after a poorly calculated jump. It is a pity, however, that the team also seems to have encountered significant design errors, between a failure to balance the difficulty and a general laziness that shines through several elements that make up the game, and that do not allow Skelattack to concretely leave its mark.

On the side of evil

Skully is a young skeleton fresh from death: "life" flows serene and peaceful in its dungeon, between a hangover at Goblin's Goblet, the local tavern, and healthy shopping from the neighborhood blacksmith, at least until the arrival of a horde of hateful humans. The threat is real: the invaders are assaulting that (eternal) oasis of peace to collect the Blue Flame, a sacred relic that gives the lifeblood to the inhabitants of the dungeon, and intend to exploit its enormous power to save the life of its King .

The sacrifice of many for the good of one: an exchange intolerable for the brave Skully, unaware of his life "in flesh and blood" but moved by a heroic spirit that pushes him to leave both to defend the artifact, as well as to complete the "Remembrance", a spiritual path that leads him to search for information on his past.

Facing the many adventures offered by the game world, including sewers in which to help rats to recover food supplies, a flood to ward off and a peace to rebuild among the inhabitants of the Lava Forge, we will find new details on a plot that seeks to offer to the player some interesting moral dilemmas, but that dampens everything with a forcibly ironic tone that only rarely really hits the mark. All this up to an inconclusive ending, which disappoints net of some interesting (but predictable) twists. And it is of little use to collect the extra documents that deepen the lore: the world of Skelattack is so small and "empty", as well as characterized by laziness and little original, not to be able to fascinate in any way.

Bones and sword

It hurts then to see how the weak script cannot compensate in the least gameplay that struggles to mesh and to find his own identity: as said, Skelattack jokes with the player reminding him of the many accumulated deaths, through signs and jokes, a sign of the willingness of the developers to offer a complex and punitive experience in Ori and the Blind Forest style, from which the game of Ukuza seems to be inspired.

Some questionable design choices, however, denote a certain lack of courage: checkpoints, for example, they are many and too frequent, positioned in such a way as to dampen any growth or contentment of the player (on more than one occasion we have found one before a very common mob and one immediately after).

Furthermore, the level of difficulty appears calibrated upwards not through stimulating sections designed to test the player's ability, but through found of little value (like traps that kill on contact and that require unmotivated and exaggerated precision) which, once overcome, leave the player with a feeling of relief, rather than satisfaction.

Even death loses flavor in Skelattack, as it simply causes you to lose a percentage of the blue crystals in your possession, the only currency you will find in play. Since these items will only be used to buy health upgrades (the only item that can be purchased by vendors, but you will still find several scattered in secret areas) and that you can retrieve them in a matter of seconds, their scarce utility does not has never made you feel that shiver down your spine typical of "hardcore" experiences, where the risk of throwing whole minutes of the game gives much more pepper to the gameplay.

Same goes for the fighting and the combat system, whose simplicity clashes with the far more complex attack patterns of the (few) bosses encountered. Without taking into account the absence of dodges and parades, one wonders what is the sense of only providing a healing spell, but considering the attack at a distance (a bone-boomerang) and the triple jump as real spells, requiring the player to alternate them with the backbones during sections platform and excited fights.

To make it even less stimulating there is also a control-scheme to be reviewed, which makes the platform sections much more complex than they should: solutions such as the wall-jump to be performed with the analogue are really uncomfortable, and contribute to making the time spent with the game frustrating.

There is no growth neither of the protagonist nor of the player himself, but only the joy deriving from not having to put his hand to sections full of button mashing and trial & error.

Skeletoon

Not everything is to be thrown into Skelattack, however. The artistic cartoon style adopted by the team is truly valuable, and can be appreciated above all for what concerns the design of the characters, especially those not playing, and some glimpses. A style that is not taken seriously and that, as said, jokes and plays with the user continuously, both in the dialogues between the two protagonists and in those with stone giants, human soldiers and sewer rats with little acumen.

And the musical accompaniment, although not always perfectly coherent in emphasizing the atmosphere on the screen, denotes some cure, the same that is lacking in level design in general, between asset recycling, secret locations not so secret, and an extremely linear progression, free of flicks or stimuli to exploration.

Even in this situation, unfortunately, there is a certain laziness on the part of the team, constantly poised between lack of courage and production limits that, in the jungle of the highest level indies that are published every month, are difficult to justify. The lack of localization in Italian closes the circle: you will always know what to do and where to go even without knowing perfectly English, but you will miss most of the dialogues, thanks to an abuse of slang and word games.