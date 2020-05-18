Six others were affected by the deadly coronavirus in the North

At least 2,025 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 482 north of it

Six others who have been hit by the coronary virus have died, according to the latest figures from the Northern Department of Health.

At least 2,025 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 482 north of it.

There are 28,513 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,112 south of the border and 4,401 cases north.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra), the number of fatalities exceeds 482 people.

There were 599 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 8 May. Deaths in hospital are largely taken into account by the Department of Health in the north.

Yes 48,931 tests have been carried out for the disease in the North to date.

It was also confirmed today that there was an outbreak of the disease in 71 care centers in the six counties and it is estimated that 31 other centers were also affected.

The Stormont Executive's chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, said the disease's reproductive rate was well over 1 in care centers across the North.

There are 17 patients in Northern intensive care units and 40 vacant ICU beds.

The lock-in restrictions will remain in place in the North until May 28, although permission has been granted to open garden centers today.

Starting south today with the first phase of the Government's five-phase abolition plan, the Minister for Health said the release of some of the restrictions was "sensible for all".

Not that the Covid-19 was "infected with it" and now it had to be proven that it was possible to "live with the virus", says Harris.