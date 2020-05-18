Monday, May 18, 2020
Six others were affected by the deadly coronavirus in the North

By Brian Adam
TECH NEWS

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Game Reviews

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Smart World

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Corona Virus

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy's efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
At least 2,025 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 482 north of it

Six others were affected by the deadly coronavirus in the North

Six others who have been hit by the coronary virus have died, according to the latest figures from the Northern Department of Health.

At least 2,025 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 482 north of it.

There are 28,513 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,112 south of the border and 4,401 cases north.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra), the number of fatalities exceeds 482 people.

There were 599 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 8 May. Deaths in hospital are largely taken into account by the Department of Health in the north.

Yes 48,931 tests have been carried out for the disease in the North to date.

It was also confirmed today that there was an outbreak of the disease in 71 care centers in the six counties and it is estimated that 31 other centers were also affected.

The Stormont Executive's chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, said the disease's reproductive rate was well over 1 in care centers across the North.

There are 17 patients in Northern intensive care units and 40 vacant ICU beds.

The lock-in restrictions will remain in place in the North until May 28, although permission has been granted to open garden centers today.

Starting south today with the first phase of the Government's five-phase abolition plan, the Minister for Health said the release of some of the restrictions was "sensible for all".

Not that the Covid-19 was "infected with it" and now it had to be proven that it was possible to "live with the virus", says Harris.

'If we do not cooperate with the pandemic, we will fail' – UN Secretary General

Corona Virus
The Covid-19 should be an eye opener and it's time to take pride, says Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the "pride"...
El Salvador receives US $ 173.3 million less in remittances in the first quarter of 2020

Economy
Remittances from the United States represent 95.4% of the total received By  Family remittances received by El Salvador totaled US $ 1,600.7 million in the...
Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel's covid-19 vaccine

Corona Virus
In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. Opening up the economy The mayor of Choluteca stressed that...
Promoting a sustainable economy after the Covid crisis19

Economy
A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry. By Lucas Medola, CFO PayPal Latam One of the topics that interests me a lot...
WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

Latest news
Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet...
Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

Corona Virus
The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the...
TECH NEWS

Windows 10 20H2 branch contains code that reveals latent but inactive enhancements in Windows 10 2004

There are few days left for Windows 10 2004, the expected spring update, to be a reality. But together...
Drug Dealer Simulator Review: Create your own empire like in Breaking Bad

Drug Dealer Simulator is one of the phenomena of the moment on Steam, which appeared suddenly and quickly splashed at the top of the...
Tharsis, Nintendo Switch review

A proposal for survival in space aboard a ship that has only ten weeks to reach Mars with at least one living crew member. Probably...
