Six New Covid-19 Cases in Clare; 434 new cases nationwide

The Health Protection Surveillance Center has been notified today of six additional Covid-19 cases in Clare and one additional Covid-19 related death nationwide. There have been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Thursday, April 22, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have now been a total of 245,743 * confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases reported today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The average age is 31 years.

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread over 20 other counties. **

At 8 am today, 166 CovId-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 48 are in the ICU. 17 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

As of April 21, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

904,774 people have received their first dose

371,054 people have received their second dose