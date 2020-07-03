Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has spoken about the controversy that the big funeral in North has drawn during the Covid-19 crisis.

She said she understood people if images of large crowds at Bobby Storey's funeral stole them.

She also said she was conscientious of all those who lost loved ones during the troubles in the north.

She was speaking on the radio station Newstalk FM.

The crowds at the funeral earlier in the week

The DUP party is calling for Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill to step down from her position of Deputy First Minister in the North while the PSNI is investigating breaching the social separation provisions at that funeral.

Michelle O'Neill at Bobby Storey's funeral

That issue is being discussed today at a meeting of the leaders of the 5 main parties in Northern Ireland.