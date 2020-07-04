Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

"Silver beggars" rule the streets of Indonesia

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Because of their unique color, people recognize them from afar and beg more easily. (Photos: Social Media)

Jakarta: Over the past year, silver-colored beggars have been spotted on the streets and highways of many Indonesian cities, and have become the focus of local and media attention due to their shapely appearance.

In the local language, he is called "Manusia Silver". It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The beggars in Indonesia have become increasingly popular.

The beggars say that after spraying the silver spray all over their bodies, they go out with a begging bowl or box in their hands. Due to their unique color, people recognize them from afar and thus they get begging more easily than other beggars and they do not have to raise their voices to beg.

In Indonesia, as in many other countries, begging is a crime, and in recent months the police have been cracking down on silver beggars in particular. This has definitely reduced the number of "Monosia Silver" but it is not gone.

More Articles Like This

Decision to set up Pakistan's first space museum, 5 astronomical observatories

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Islamabad: It was also decided to set up Pakistan's first space museum and five astronomical observatories. A meeting of the Scientific Committee of the National...
Read more

A new swine flu virus has been identified in China by researchers

Health Brian Adam -
The emergence of the coronavirus has triggered a kind of control against all types of viruses, especially those transmitted by animals, which could infect...
Read more

Three ancient Roman boats found on a site in Ostia have been rebuilt in 3D

Tech News Brian Adam -
In the 1950s, archaeologists found the remains of several wooden ships on a site in Ostia. The latter was a port city located at...
Read more

Created in the laboratory the first gel strong enough for the knees

Science Brian Adam -
The thin layer of cartilage present between the bones of the knee is truly incredible since it is strong enough to resist the weight...
Read more

Terrible explosion at Iran’s main nuclear plant

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: A terrible explosion at a nuclear power plant in Iran has caused a partial fire, which has caused severe damage to the building. According...
Read more

Gunmen try to break into Canadian PM’s home

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ottawa: Canadian police have arrested a man armed with a sophisticated weapon who tried to break into the home of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY