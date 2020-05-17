Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take a break from time to time. In fact, Facebook itself recommends not just for spending time with family or productivity, but also for mental health.

Likes, visits, etc. It has become a burden for certain people who want to be popular, and it has been shown that it can cause high levels of stress and depression if the expected results from users are not achieved.

Facebook adds Silent Mode, what is it about?

Due to this problem, Facebook has added a new “Silent Mode” timer to help users reduce their time on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. Enabling Silent Mode, as directed, will silence notifications for the specified time.

Once active, if you try to open the application you will remember that Silent Mode is still present with a shortcut to manage the configuration of this functionality. Further, coincides with the pandemic that we are experiencing in many countries, so perhaps it has to do with this cause and reduce the bandwidth that users generate.

More and more communication and social network services that include similar functions. YouTube, for its part, also includes a reminder to warn us that we should take a break.

On the other hand, companies like Netflix, TikTok and even YouTube have decreased their streaming quality Default in an effort to offset the extra traffic that’s been occurring in the past few weeks. Additionally, Facebook has struggled to keep its services active.

Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp (all owned by Facebook) have also seen increased usage as people use their communication features to keep in touch with loved ones.

As a reminder, you can always use Digital Wellbeing on Android or Screentime on iOS to set daily time limits for applications where you spend a lot of time. Do you put restrictions or measures to combat the excessive use of social networks? | Source: Facebook