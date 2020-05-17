Sunday, May 17, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
facebook second hand

Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take a break from time to time. In fact, Facebook itself recommends not just for spending time with family or productivity, but also for mental health.

Likes, visits, etc. It has become a burden for certain people who want to be popular, and it has been shown that it can cause high levels of stress and depression if the expected results from users are not achieved.

Facebook adds Silent Mode, what is it about?

Due to this problem, Facebook has added a new “Silent Mode” timer to help users reduce their time on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. Enabling Silent Mode, as directed, will silence notifications for the specified time.

payments facebook messenger

Once active, if you try to open the application you will remember that Silent Mode is still present with a shortcut to manage the configuration of this functionality. Further, coincides with the pandemic that we are experiencing in many countries, so perhaps it has to do with this cause and reduce the bandwidth that users generate.

More and more communication and social network services that include similar functions. YouTube, for its part, also includes a reminder to warn us that we should take a break.

On the other hand, companies like Netflix, TikTok and even YouTube have decreased their streaming quality Default in an effort to offset the extra traffic that’s been occurring in the past few weeks. Additionally, Facebook has struggled to keep its services active.

Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp (all owned by Facebook) have also seen increased usage as people use their communication features to keep in touch with loved ones.

As a reminder, you can always use Digital Wellbeing on Android or Screentime on iOS to set daily time limits for applications where you spend a lot of time. Do you put restrictions or measures to combat the excessive use of social networks? | Source: Facebook

More Articles Like This

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The...
Read more

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are...
Read more

Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players...
Read more

Black Shark 3 leaked before official presentation

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Gaming smartphones set the trend. Little by little we are seeing how companies join mobile gaming devices, and Xiaomi is expected to launch the...
Read more

Controls the sensitivity of Asistant devices

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Users who have several products configured with the magic word «OK Google», have suffered in their meats that all respond at the same time....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take...
Read more
Smart World

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

Brian Adam - 0
YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The...
Read more
Smart World

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more
Latest news

Commemoration of the Dublin / Monaghan bombings

Brian Adam - 0
Today the 1974 bombings in Dublin and Monaghan took place in 1974. Today, one of the relatives of those killed told RTÉ / TG4 News...
Read more
Smart World

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are...
Read more
Smart World

Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

Brian Adam - 0
Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players...
Read more
Smart World

Black Shark 3 leaked before official presentation

Brian Adam - 0
Gaming smartphones set the trend. Little by little we are seeing how companies join mobile gaming devices, and Xiaomi is expected to launch the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY