Updated:

Signing in with your Google account will be easier with ‘one tap’

By Brian Adam
One of the main obstacles that exist on the internet to register on a web page is that we require a lot of information to be filled in plus a later confirmation, which ends up chasing away many users who prefer not to leave the data, or not to waste so much time. So to avoid this work, there are many websites where you can log in with our Google, Facebook, Apple, etc. accounts.

And those of Mountain View, who are always looking for a way to make that way of registering on any website more transparent and less aggressive, They are developing a new system with which they want to make using our Google account even easier anywhere. And they have called that system as One Tap.

Quick and easy registration

The idea they have in mind is as simple as it is effective: Why waste time entering the Google username and password if we already have it stored in the browser? In this way, when we access a site for the first time, we will not even have to enter the credentials of the Gmail account since with a simple touch of a button, we will access concluding the registration without writing a single data, leaving the system to communicate with each other to give you the information they ask for.

The objective is, as they reveal in a publication of their development site, get that “with just one tap “users get” a secure account, based on a passwordless token (…) protected by your Google account. “In this way, far from discouraging a user with an endless form, he accesses the services of that page quickly and with” zero friction ”

Login to our Google account.

This system One Tap will not only work in the PC or Mac browser, but also with all versions of Chrome on any platform, although it is mandatory to have it configured with auto-complete, or Smart Lock for passwords. If not, this system of creating new accounts on websites will not work correctly and we will have to register with the method they require.

Although you can currently register on a web page with a Google account, the process is still very easy but not enough to prevent the user from giving up. That is why those of Mountain View want to go further with an identification based on the information they have about us and where to register you only need to give a simple click on the screen.

