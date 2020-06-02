The Gardaí say that the outbreak of coronary virus has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of crimes recorded in March and April this year.

Property crimes, such as home robbery, were down 50.2% on the same two months last year due to business closures and home stays.

There has also been a 27.4% reduction in crimes per person and criminal damage due to the closure of pubs, Gardaí say.

However, there has been a rise in domestic violence and online corruption crimes.

Domestic abuse incidents increased by 25%.