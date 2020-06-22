There are 180,000+ Covid-19 cases worldwide with 24 hours.

This is the largest increase in one day since the start of this pandemic, it is said.

Most of these figures relate to North and South America.

33% of the total Covid-19 cases are related to the United States and Brazil.

We now have 8,970,000 Covid-19 cases worldwide, with almost 470,000 dead.

Cleaning up on Dublin Bus

However, the virus is reported to be under control in Ireland, although Professor Sam McConkey said that it cannot be celiac either.

He said all industries need to set out a plan for returning workers to their workplaces.

These figures are provided by the World Health Organization

These latest World Health Organization (WHO) figures are worrying as much of the world is now easing restrictions used to prevent the spread of the virus.