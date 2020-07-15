"Shri Ram was Nepali and Ayodhya was in Nepal," the Nepali prime minister claimed

Kathmandu: Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s latest statement has sparked a wave of outrage among Indian Hindus, accusing them of “cultural expansionism” and saying that Ayodhya was actually in the Birgunj area of ​​Nepal. Where Shri Ram was born, that is, Ramji was actually a “Nepali”.

He had made this statement while addressing a meeting of “Bhanu Jainti” two days ago. It should be noted that the birthday of Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, who translated Ramayana from Sanskrit into Nepali, is celebrated as “Bhanu Jainti”. July 13 was Bhanubhakta’s 206th birthday.

Addressing the gathering, KP Sharma accused the Indian Hindus that the original birthplace of Shri Ram, the “original Ayodhya” was in Nepal but the Indian Hindus in Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating “cultural expansionism”. Making Ayodhya ‘fake’ made it famous all over the world. “Shri Ram had nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh but his government was in Nepal, close to the present Balmiki Ashram.”

It may be recalled that 81.3 per cent of Nepal’s population is Hindu, while border disputes between Nepal and India have intensified in recent times.

India’s ruling BJP has strongly reacted to the Nepali PM’s claim that the PM is himself a communist and is playing “China’s game” under the guise of this statement.