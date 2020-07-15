Latest news
Updated:

"Shri Ram was Nepali and Ayodhya was in Nepal," the Nepali prime minister claimed

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The NEOWISE comet will shine with never in the next few days: next time in 7000 years

On March 27 of this year, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope discovered a new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

"Shri Ram had nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh but was born in the Birgunj region of Nepal," said Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: Internet)

Kathmandu: Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s latest statement has sparked a wave of outrage among Indian Hindus, accusing them of “cultural expansionism” and saying that Ayodhya was actually in the Birgunj area of ​​Nepal. Where Shri Ram was born, that is, Ramji was actually a “Nepali”.

He had made this statement while addressing a meeting of “Bhanu Jainti” two days ago. It should be noted that the birthday of Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, who translated Ramayana from Sanskrit into Nepali, is celebrated as “Bhanu Jainti”. July 13 was Bhanubhakta’s 206th birthday.

Addressing the gathering, KP Sharma accused the Indian Hindus that the original birthplace of Shri Ram, the “original Ayodhya” was in Nepal but the Indian Hindus in Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating “cultural expansionism”. Making Ayodhya ‘fake’ made it famous all over the world. “Shri Ram had nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh but his government was in Nepal, close to the present Balmiki Ashram.”

It may be recalled that 81.3 per cent of Nepal’s population is Hindu, while border disputes between Nepal and India have intensified in recent times.

India’s ruling BJP has strongly reacted to the Nepali PM’s claim that the PM is himself a communist and is playing “China’s game” under the guise of this statement.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

New Minister for Agriculture to be appointed by the Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today appoint a new Minister for Agriculture to succeed Barry Cowen who resigned last night. The Taoiseach claimed that there were...
Read more

The number of cases of coronavirus in Gaeltacht counties has risen significantly in the last two weeks

Latest news Brian Adam -
It has been just over two weeks since we went to Phase 3 of the decentralization plan and although the number of cases has...
Read more

Yum China can improve its valuation in Hong Kong

Latest news Brian Adam -
Yum China's low valuation should get a boost in Hong Kong. The $ 19 billion company, which manages the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco...
Read more

Zimbabwe initiates a quixotic war against the modern economy

Latest news Brian Adam -
Zimbabwe is experimenting with an absurd monetary theory rather than a modern one. By blaming the stock market and telephone payment systems for the...
Read more

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Latest news Brian Adam -
Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been given a...
Read more

Taoiseach gives Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen a stick and road

Latest news Brian Adam -
Cowen said in the evening that he was 'disappointed and surprised' by the Taoiseach's decision to dismiss him in the wake of controversy over...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY