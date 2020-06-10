Northern Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Government in the Republic should give the Stormont executive advance notice of reforms to social restrictions on the south of the border.

She said that it would be better for the authorities on both sides of the border to work together and agree on policies for agreeing Covid-19.

Speaking on RTÉ, Michelle O'Neill said that she was not happy with the short notice, she said, given to the Northern authorities last Friday about the latest reforms to restrictions in the Republic.

She said the Stormont executive would meet tomorrow to discuss the southern reforms.

Although she had criticized Northern Swimming Minister Robin Swann's approach several times, she said, she accepted that he had done his best to save lives.

However, she said, all the decisions made by the Department of Health in the north in relation to the crown virus crisis need to be reviewed.