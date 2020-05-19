Tuesday, May 19, 2020
ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Shinsekai Into the Depths Review: from Apple Arcade to the seas of Switch

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Shinsekai Into the Depths, after its debut on Apple Arcade, moves to the Nintendo Switch catalog. How will it behave on the hybrid console?

Shinsekai Into the Depths review Review: from Apple Arcade to the seas of Switch

At its debut Apple Arcade was the subject of a strong interest: the subscription service of the Cupertino house, in fact, proposed a catalog of quality mobile titles, the result of the work of several renowned studios in the videogame panorama: from Annapurna to Platinum Games , passing through Konami, Ubisoft, SEGA and Devolver, just to name a few. With a proposal that wants to break the chains that link the mobile world to annoying microtransactions, dotted with deserving and stimulating productions, Apple seems to have earned the favors of the market (the company plans to reach twelve million subscribers in 2020).

The apple company has also left publishers free to ship their games on any platform, after a logical period of time exclusivity. So then, after reviewing Shinsekai Into the Depths on Apple Arcade, we find ourselves diving into the sea again with the Switch version of the game. Will swimming in the Kyoto waters be beneficial or will we find some hidden threats waiting for us? Let's find out together.

A breath of air

For those who missed it at the time of the debut, Shinsekai Into the Depths is a metroidvania with survival elements, characterized by dynamics that make it a particular and intriguing product. Although it is a "secondary" project in the context of Capcom's productions, the title shows a certain originality in the setting and in the game mechanics: the adventure falls into the shoes of a survivor who, following a thermonuclear apocalypse , he decided to take refuge in the sea depths, building his lair in the wreck of a sunken ship.

Life flows serene and lonely, until an indomitable glaciation does not destroy the protagonist's lair, forced to flee in order not to freeze to death. From this moment we will witness the unraveling of an airtight weave, pitted in small doses through the graffiti and relics of a distant and mysterious civilization.

Shinsekai's emerging narrative stimulates curiosity and motivates a journey sometimes difficult, made of deadly submarine and secret threats. A story that follows rather calm rhythms in the seven hours (approximately) necessary to reach the credits (something more to reach 100%), and precisely for this reason the final crescendo does not work perfectly, lacking the pathos necessary to crown the experience. Despite a deliberately fragmented narrative, to play the part of the "sea lion" is without any doubt the gameplay created by Capcom.

A metroidvania with bubbles

Faced with a structure that does not differ from the genre of reference, Shinsekai manages to stand out thanks to his underwater setting. In his faded diving suit, the protagonist finds himself in front of a rather vast submerged world, in which each tunnel could hide a mysterious treasure or a deformed creature.

To characterize unequivocally the title is the movement system of the character: at the bottom of the sea the jumps, the climbs and any other action has slowed down, and all this has allowed Capcom to plan a level design that requires extreme precision.

Between lava walls, ancient rusty traps and carnivorous organisms, any reckless action could lead to a rapid departure: a philosophy that marries wonderfully with the survival component of Into the Dephts, made of accumulated resources that find a raison d'etre in a good crafting system. The key element of the whole game, however, is basically one: oxygen.

The first stages of the adventure are the most dramatic, given that the protagonist has a miserable reserve of air in his suit, which can be filled up at a checkpoint or a crack in the rocks, and enlarged by collecting special cylinders. When supplies are sufficient, a small thruster can be used to move faster in the water in any direction.

Once mastered, this system becomes the highlight of the whole game, even if some burrs are not missing: for example the collision damage has not been calculated perfectly, and often we have suffered huge losses following minor "falls".

In fact, with each blow suffered, the aforementioned cylinders begin to be damaged and become less and less efficient, until their final break. The management of oxygen stores is an aspect that significantly increases the challenge rate of Shinsekai, making each tunnel a possible underwater tomb. The ravines to be explored are innumerable, and the game always offers welcome rewards to the most careful and daring divers, whether it is a mineral to enhance the suit or an ancient statue useful to complete the list of collectibles. When the journey seems to have taken a predictable path, then, here is the lucky find of a submarine comes to considerably expand the "breath" of the adventure (and the size of the map). In this regard, Capcom has opted for a structure divided into macro-sections, which frame a great journey towards the depths of the abysses with adjoining backtracking, one of the typical dynamics of the reference genre.

Tentacles at the bottom of the sea

If, as mentioned, it is the setting itself that represents the player's greatest enemy, sorry to note that the few boss fights available do not represent a real challenge: these are clashes that, although spectacular, offer only an almost accessory variation experience. The difficulty is easily mitigated also thanks to a progression system that offers many possibilities, including all kinds of harpoons and gadgets that soften the harsh world of the game. From this point of view Capcom has done an excellent job, giving a further stimulus to the total exploration of the underwater ravines.

Going back to talking about spectacularity, we must note that Shinsekai Into the Depts is not a particularly pleasant title on the aesthetic side. The game's mobile origins weigh like a boulder because of poorly finished textures and other ugliness in the foreground.

The situation on Switch improves slightly by playing in portability, but the "low budget" nature of the project remains clear. In docked, however, there are some drops in frame rates, a sign that Capcom has made a few missteps during the conversion. Basically there is no fixed cap at 30fps: this means that the game "could" even reach 60fps, but in fact it fluctuates between 30 and 40 frames per second, leaving a glimpse of the results of a not so brilliant optimization process. The sound design is better, made up of muffled sounds and perhaps a little repetitive musical themes, but perfect for the mood of the adventure.

Shinsekai Into the Depths
Shinsekai Into the DepthsNintendo Switch Analyzed VersionShinsekai Into the Depts takes the player to visit the wonders and mysteries of the sea depths, even if the technical sector does not fully exploit the proposed scenarios. In the face of a somewhat lazy optimization of Capcom, the experience offered by a peculiar and stimulating metroidvania remains. The "slowness" of the movements and the request to move cautiously with each new underwater gallery outline an interesting adventure, with some small smudges in the gameplay. A title that could have said something more, but that remains a good proposal for all fans of the genre.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, review: Redmi’s lowest rung not only has a tempting price, it pays too

Android Brian Adam - 0
  Redmi continues to expand its catalog of entry and average range and last July the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi landed in Spain. Its about...
Read more

Alder's Blood, Analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We explore a dark and soulless territory and battle its creatures in this tactical RPG inherited from XCOM and Bloodborne for PC and Nintendo...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi A3, analysis: photography and autonomy as strengths to become the best seller of the year again

Android Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Mi A2 arrived in 2018 to continue the good path started by the Xiaomi Mi A1, the first model with Android One...
Read more

PC Engine Core Grafx Mini Review: one of the best mini consoles

Gaming Brian Adam - 0
After Nintendo, SEGA, Sony and even Commodore, the mini console market is enriched with the excellent PC Engine Core Grafx Mini.     I was born in...
Read more

Murder by Numbers, Analysis. When Phoenix Wright meets Picross

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Original and full of ideas, its playable proposal is complemented by a well-written and better executed plot. More than remarkable. That the independent scene has...
Read more

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Review: Codemasters racing returns with all the DLCs

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Just over a year after its release, DiRT Rally 2.0 is back with an excellent complete edition, rich in content and more fit than...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Shinsekai Into the Depths Review: from Apple Arcade to the seas of Switch

Shinsekai Into the Depths, after its debut on Apple Arcade, moves to the Nintendo Switch catalog. How will it...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, review: Redmi’s lowest rung not only has a tempting price, it pays too

Brian Adam - 0
  Redmi continues to expand its catalog of entry and average range and last July the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi landed in Spain. Its about...
Read more
Game Reviews

Alder's Blood, Analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We explore a dark and soulless territory and battle its creatures in this tactical RPG inherited from XCOM and Bloodborne for PC and Nintendo...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi A3, analysis: photography and autonomy as strengths to become the best seller of the year again

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Mi A2 arrived in 2018 to continue the good path started by the Xiaomi Mi A1, the first model with Android One...
Read more
Gaming

PC Engine Core Grafx Mini Review: one of the best mini consoles

Brian Adam - 0
After Nintendo, SEGA, Sony and even Commodore, the mini console market is enriched with the excellent PC Engine Core Grafx Mini.     I was born in...
Read more
Latest news

Peter Kavanagh appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson by the Green Party

Brian Adam - 0
Nuacht.ie spoke to well-known county and Gael councilor Peter Kavanagh about his appointment as the Green Party Gaeltacht spokesperson The Green Party has confirmed that...
Read more
Game Reviews

Murder by Numbers, Analysis. When Phoenix Wright meets Picross

Brian Adam - 0
Original and full of ideas, its playable proposal is complemented by a well-written and better executed plot. More than remarkable. That the independent scene has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY