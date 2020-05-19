Shinsekai Into the Depths Review: from Apple Arcade to the seas of Switch

At its debut Apple Arcade was the subject of a strong interest: the subscription service of the Cupertino house, in fact, proposed a catalog of quality mobile titles, the result of the work of several renowned studios in the videogame panorama: from Annapurna to Platinum Games , passing through Konami, Ubisoft, SEGA and Devolver, just to name a few. With a proposal that wants to break the chains that link the mobile world to annoying microtransactions, dotted with deserving and stimulating productions, Apple seems to have earned the favors of the market (the company plans to reach twelve million subscribers in 2020).

The apple company has also left publishers free to ship their games on any platform, after a logical period of time exclusivity. So then, after reviewing Shinsekai Into the Depths on Apple Arcade, we find ourselves diving into the sea again with the Switch version of the game. Will swimming in the Kyoto waters be beneficial or will we find some hidden threats waiting for us? Let's find out together.

A breath of air

For those who missed it at the time of the debut, Shinsekai Into the Depths is a metroidvania with survival elements, characterized by dynamics that make it a particular and intriguing product. Although it is a "secondary" project in the context of Capcom's productions, the title shows a certain originality in the setting and in the game mechanics: the adventure falls into the shoes of a survivor who, following a thermonuclear apocalypse , he decided to take refuge in the sea depths, building his lair in the wreck of a sunken ship.

Life flows serene and lonely, until an indomitable glaciation does not destroy the protagonist's lair, forced to flee in order not to freeze to death. From this moment we will witness the unraveling of an airtight weave, pitted in small doses through the graffiti and relics of a distant and mysterious civilization.

Shinsekai's emerging narrative stimulates curiosity and motivates a journey sometimes difficult, made of deadly submarine and secret threats. A story that follows rather calm rhythms in the seven hours (approximately) necessary to reach the credits (something more to reach 100%), and precisely for this reason the final crescendo does not work perfectly, lacking the pathos necessary to crown the experience. Despite a deliberately fragmented narrative, to play the part of the "sea lion" is without any doubt the gameplay created by Capcom.

A metroidvania with bubbles

Faced with a structure that does not differ from the genre of reference, Shinsekai manages to stand out thanks to his underwater setting. In his faded diving suit, the protagonist finds himself in front of a rather vast submerged world, in which each tunnel could hide a mysterious treasure or a deformed creature.

To characterize unequivocally the title is the movement system of the character: at the bottom of the sea the jumps, the climbs and any other action has slowed down, and all this has allowed Capcom to plan a level design that requires extreme precision.

Between lava walls, ancient rusty traps and carnivorous organisms, any reckless action could lead to a rapid departure: a philosophy that marries wonderfully with the survival component of Into the Dephts, made of accumulated resources that find a raison d'etre in a good crafting system. The key element of the whole game, however, is basically one: oxygen.

The first stages of the adventure are the most dramatic, given that the protagonist has a miserable reserve of air in his suit, which can be filled up at a checkpoint or a crack in the rocks, and enlarged by collecting special cylinders. When supplies are sufficient, a small thruster can be used to move faster in the water in any direction.

Once mastered, this system becomes the highlight of the whole game, even if some burrs are not missing: for example the collision damage has not been calculated perfectly, and often we have suffered huge losses following minor "falls".

In fact, with each blow suffered, the aforementioned cylinders begin to be damaged and become less and less efficient, until their final break. The management of oxygen stores is an aspect that significantly increases the challenge rate of Shinsekai, making each tunnel a possible underwater tomb. The ravines to be explored are innumerable, and the game always offers welcome rewards to the most careful and daring divers, whether it is a mineral to enhance the suit or an ancient statue useful to complete the list of collectibles. When the journey seems to have taken a predictable path, then, here is the lucky find of a submarine comes to considerably expand the "breath" of the adventure (and the size of the map). In this regard, Capcom has opted for a structure divided into macro-sections, which frame a great journey towards the depths of the abysses with adjoining backtracking, one of the typical dynamics of the reference genre.

Tentacles at the bottom of the sea

If, as mentioned, it is the setting itself that represents the player's greatest enemy, sorry to note that the few boss fights available do not represent a real challenge: these are clashes that, although spectacular, offer only an almost accessory variation experience. The difficulty is easily mitigated also thanks to a progression system that offers many possibilities, including all kinds of harpoons and gadgets that soften the harsh world of the game. From this point of view Capcom has done an excellent job, giving a further stimulus to the total exploration of the underwater ravines.

Going back to talking about spectacularity, we must note that Shinsekai Into the Depts is not a particularly pleasant title on the aesthetic side. The game's mobile origins weigh like a boulder because of poorly finished textures and other ugliness in the foreground.

The situation on Switch improves slightly by playing in portability, but the "low budget" nature of the project remains clear. In docked, however, there are some drops in frame rates, a sign that Capcom has made a few missteps during the conversion. Basically there is no fixed cap at 30fps: this means that the game "could" even reach 60fps, but in fact it fluctuates between 30 and 40 frames per second, leaving a glimpse of the results of a not so brilliant optimization process. The sound design is better, made up of muffled sounds and perhaps a little repetitive musical themes, but perfect for the mood of the adventure.