Shellfish power has had to remove their oysters and mussels from market due to large quantities of toxins

A shellfish company on the Beara peninsula in Cork says the large amount of toxins currently on the south-west coast are unusual and are forced to remove their oysters and mussels from the market.

Kush Shellfish Managing Director John Harrington said he had not seen the same before in terms of high levels of toxins in shellfish.

Natural toxins are thought to be caused by large plankton blooms in the country's seas. One could have severe stomach aches if they consumed shellfish with the toxins in them.

Every week, fishermen with a shellfish license are required to send samples to the Marine Institute in Galway for testing. The testing program is run in conjunction with the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The Marine Institute has issued an alert due to the high number of toxins on the country's coast. Shellfish on the west and southwest coast worst affected.

The Marine Institute is asking people to buy shellfish from licensed vendors and well-known shops and not to remove mussels, clams, cockles or oysters from the country's shores due to coastal toxins.