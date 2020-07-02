People are advised not to take mussels, scallops, cockles or other shellfish at locations on the west and southwest coast because of the presence of the tidal material that could make a person ill.

The Marine Institute said that shellfish in these places should not be eaten even when cooked.

They said this material is often in the sea at this time of year when the weather is hot.

People who eat contaminated shellfish are most likely to get stomach aches but can also be hit by a more serious illness.