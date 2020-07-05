Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Sharknado in the real world: the video of a bird catching a ‘shark’

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sharknado in the real world: the video of a bird catching a 'shark'

The world of social networks is very strange, we have known it since time immemorial. For this reason, it is not surprising that one of the most popular videos in recent days is that which portrays a bird capturing what appears to be a “shark” at first glance. In case you’re wondering, the video already has over 27.4 million views.

According to reports from Business Insider and CBS, the video was shot by a native of Tennessee, a state in the southern United States of America. However, the event would have happened this week in South Carolina, more precisely on Myrtle Beach.

In any case, the video made the Web “crazy” also because of the fact that it reminds us, in some ways, of the popular film series “Sharknado”, which became famous precisely for scenes of this type. This time, everything happened in the real world.

Moreover, The Asylum, the film studio American behind “Sharknado”, published the video on his official Twitter profile. In any case, after watching the videos, some users thought that the bird, which they believed was a condor, had caught a shark. In fact, experts later revealed that it was an osprey and an Elops (ladyfish), two very common species in the area involved.

More Articles Like This

The warming of the South Pole is taking place 3 times faster than the rest of the planet

Science Brian Adam -
The South Pole has warmed up three times faster than the rest of the planet in the past 30 years, according to new research...
Read more

Discovered a new group of "trap door spiders" with a particular hunting strategy

Science Brian Adam -
In Australia, a new group of spiders has been discovered with very particular behaviour during hunting because its members build sophisticated traps to catch...
Read more

ISTAT: six million Italian families are without internet in Italy

Latest news Brian Adam -
The digital divide continues to be a serious problem for our country. This is also certified by the latest ISTAT survey, according to which...
Read more

What will be the real impact of the 5G network on the European economy?

5G News Brian Adam -
5G has long been subject to heated debates about its benefits and possible risks, to the point that some conspiracy theorists have decided to...
Read more

The Story of the CIA Mind Control Project: LSD, Hypnosis, and Other Practices Uncovered by a Mysterious Suicide

Top Stories Brian Adam -
In 1973, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all documents from a project over 20 years old to be destroyed in a hurry: the MK Ultra. A year later, the...
Read more

The mysterious death of elephants in Botswana: 350 copies have been found dead in two months without apparent cause

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the past two months, more than 350 elephants have been found dead in the Okavango Delta in northwest Botswana. It is "completely unprecedented" and, to date,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY