Share your WhatsApp QR code with all your friends right now

By Brian Adam
Share your WhatsApp QR code with all your friends right now

We have been talking about the arrival of QR codes to WhatsApp for a few days, in an update that It ended up taking a few more days than planned after the announcement of the company itself. But they are already here and we recommend you familiar with them since it has become a quick way to share your phone number without having to be singing it out loud.

In addition, the process to enter a new contact in the phonebook is not exactly very fast, because we have to go to another application, create the new entry and fill in the fields with the information that identifies the other person: name, surname, number … So the fact that there is a much simpler way to do it, with the phone’s camera, is to be happy.

Let’s find our QR

WhatsApp generates a QR code by default from our contact details, which are the name and number that we have registered in the messaging app. That will be the information that we transmit so to find what it is, we just have to go to the configuration. There you will see your profile photo, the text of your state and just to the right, an icon which indicates that this is where the famous QR code is located.

We tap on that icon and we will go to a screen like the one you have right here below (centre) with your QR code, which is the one you have to show to the person who asked for your phone. If you want to share it, you can do it by tapping on the icon you have in the upper right of the screen to send it by SMS or any other app that, initially, will not be WhatsApp. At least in iOS, that possibility does not exist. On Android, however, yes, you can share it through the application itself.

QR codes on WhatsApp.

Even so, on that same screen, you will see a button, blue, which is the “Scan” button. In Android it will not appear, only a tab at the top, next to “My code”, which indicates “Scan code”. Tapping on any of the two options, depending on the mobile you have, the camera will open and you can quickly add that new contact. However, if you already have it stored in the phonebook, it will take you directly to the conversation chat with it.

Finally, say that That QR code generated by WhatsApp is not eternal. At any time you can reset it for a new one that will make the previous one useless, so if someone has made the slip of sending it to a chat with too many people and you are becoming too popular, you can avoid adding them to their agendas without your permission blocking the previous one.

