'Shameful and Scandalous' – 'reopening' information provided in English only to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools

Irish-medium education and language planners have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction that the Department of Education has not made available all-Irish and Gaeltacht schools any material relating to the re-opening of schools.

Report.ie understands that the matter is being investigated by the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga.

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Chairman of COGG, the Council for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium Education, says it is "disappointing" that "all-important" school re-opening material was made available to all-Irish and Gaeltacht schools in English only.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Dónal Ó hAiniféin, principal of a Gaelscoil, said there is "more work, pressure and stress" for principals in Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools because the Department of Education lacks the necessary guidelines and information on with the reopening of schools and Covid-19 available in Irish.

"It is an important issue for parents and the school community but in addition, schools have to draw up policies based on it. If the school is going to work on this, they have to do the translation themselves and we are not translators. ”

Content sent by the Department of Education to the country's schools in English only includes a draft plan on safe return to school, guidance for parents with children with special needs and new information for school management on recruitment.

Ó hAiniféin said that staff and the school community in Irish-medium and all-Irish schools were "affected" by the fact that the Department of Education does not provide "essential material" in both languages.

"It is another example of the Department of Education's approach to providing important and essential material aimed at teachers and the school community in English for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium schools.

"COGG is constantly urging the Department to make this material available simultaneously in Irish and English," said Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Chairman of COGG.

Said President of Irish Medium Education, Seán Ó hArgáin, says that the organization is "very dissatisfied" with principals and management relying solely on English language content.

"While we understand the pressure currently facing the Department of Education we are very unhappy that they have sent out significant documents in English only, in particular material relating to teacher employment, the interview process and the impact of Covid-19 on this.

"Schools should not have to send out information in English or translate it into Irish regarding the recruitment process for newly qualified teachers."

Ó hArgáin said that it was "extremely important" that schools should not work "individually" on the transfer of content and that any necessary information about the reopening of schools should be made available in Irish to Irish and Gaeltacht schools "immediately".

Gaoth Dobhair's Language Planning Officer, Dónal Ó Cnáláin, said he has received complaints from principals in the Donegal Gaeltacht, who are "angry" about the situation.

"It is scandalous and shameful that the Department of Education is still pushing the English language on Gaeltacht schools as they try to implement the Gaeltacht Education Policy," said Dónall Ó Cnáláin.

Report.ie has requested the Department of Education a statement on the matter.